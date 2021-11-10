Система Orphus

Kazakhstani grabs silver at table tennis tournament in Slovenia

08.11.2021, 19:30 6211
Kazakhstani grabs silver at table tennis tournament in Slovenia
Images | kazinform.kz
The WTT Contender Laљko 2021has been wrapped up in Slovenia, Olympic.kz reports.
 
In a decisive match for the first place Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan lost to Chinese Liang Jingkun 0-4, settling for silver.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Fencing Championships

01.11.2021, 18:25 33913
Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Fencing Championships
Images | tribuna.media
Shymkent has been chosen as the host city of the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships for men and women, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

According to the press service of the committee, the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships will kick off in the city tomorrow, November 2.

The championships is set to run for seven days through November 9.

The event will bring together 420 athletes from 14 regions of the country and the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Shymkent is renowned for its sports venues as the city frequently hosts various international and national sports events, for example, boxing championships.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioner grabs gold at tournament in Montenegro

18.10.2021, 15:26 78814
Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioner grabs gold at tournament in Montenegro
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo practitioner Dzhansel Deniz claimed a golden medal at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021, the National Olympic Committee said on Monday. 

Dzhansel won over the Turkish taekwondo practitioner 2:0 with the golden point in the extra round in the 73kg Final at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021. The G-1 class tournament brought together over 200 athletes from diffrenet parts of the world.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani gymnast wins 3 bronze medals at int'l tournament in Moscow

06.10.2021, 16:30 112105
Kazakhstani gymnast wins 3 bronze medals at int'l tournament in Moscow
Kazakhstani Elzhana Taniyeva hauled three medals at the Olympico Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Moscow, Russia, Olympic.kz reports.
 
Taniyeva scored three bronze medals in the Individual Final. Gold and silver went to Russian Dina Averina and Arina Averina.
 
Taniyeva also earned bronze in the Group All-Round Final. The international event was held at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace named after Irina Viner-Usmanova.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read