Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage

Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a silver medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





He claimed silver in the 500-meter event, finishing in 33.67 seconds — a new personal best for the Kazakhstani skater.





First place went to Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands, who posted a time of 33.63 seconds, while South Korea’s Jun-ho Kim took third with 33.78 seconds.