17.11.2025, 14:08 8526
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a silver medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
He claimed silver in the 500-meter event, finishing in 33.67 seconds — a new personal best for the Kazakhstani skater.
First place went to Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands, who posted a time of 33.63 seconds, while South Korea’s Jun-ho Kim took third with 33.78 seconds.
13.11.2025, 21:30 24806
Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s archery team claimed victory at the Asian Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan's Bunyod Mirzametov, Andrey Tyutyun, and Mussa Dilmukhamet won the gold medal in the men’s compound team event.
In the final, the Kazakh athletes triumphed over Team India with a close score of 230–229.
27.10.2025, 20:15 95696
Kazakhstani athlete wins gold, sets record at Asian Youth Games
Kazakhstani athlete Maxim Sazhnev pocketed a gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He won the discus throw event with a best mark of 63.23 meters, setting a new Asian Youth Games record and surpassing the previous best of 62.03 meters.
China’s Jia Kunchuan took silver with 62.40 meters, while Iran’s Alireza Samimishalamzari finished third with 53.86 meters.
22.10.2025, 19:20 121026
Kazakhstan to host its first ever 2027 World Taekwondo Championships
Kazakhstan has officially been selected as the host country for the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships, Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The decision was made today during the World Taekwondo Council meeting held in Wuxi, China, as part of the ongoing 2025 World Championships.
17.10.2025, 21:48 149871
Rybakina propels to Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the round of 16, Rybakina faced Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
The match stretched to three sets: Rybakina took the first, Yastremska leveled by winning the second, but the Kazakh star sealed the victory in the decisive set, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
13.10.2025, 14:15 183521
Kazakhstan finishes 2nd in medal standings at Asian Aquatics Championships
The Asian Aquatics Championships wrapped up in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan collected a total of 23 medals - eight gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.
China dominated the competition, topping the overall standings with 40 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Kazakhstan followed in second place, while Japan ranked third with five gold, 12 silver, and four bronze.
09.10.2025, 20:16 213531
Kazakhstan's Rybakina storms into 3rd round of Wuhan Open in China
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the round of 16 at the now-running Wuhan Open in China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the second round, Rybakina faced Jaqueline Cristian of Romania and secured a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3.
06.10.2025, 15:42 235536
Kazakhstan sweeps 3 medals at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships
Kazakhstan won three artistic swimming medals on October 5 at the ongoing 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan grabbed gold in the Team Technical final. Eduard Kim and Karina Magrupova took home silver in the Mixed Duo Free, while Arina Pushkina and Yasmin Tuyakova added bronze to the country’s tally in the Duo Technical event.
03.10.2025, 13:48 248731
Kazakhstan's Shaidorov 1st in SP at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025
Leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team Mikhail Shaidorov was ranked first for his short program routine at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025 in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The world championship silver medalist scored 95.01 points for his performance, putting him in the lead after SP.
Nika Egadze of Georgia took second place with 87.58 points, followed by American Jason Brown in the third with 86.61. Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh with 77.14 points, while Nikita Krivosheev placed 16th with 59.33 and Oleg Melnikov 17th with 54.19.
