Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. Max Kanter wins the second stage
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Max Kanter takes a victory at the second stage of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, Team’s official website reports.
The second day of the Turkish stage race started in Kemer and finished after 190 kilometers in Kaş. The stage had several steep climbs on the route and an uphill sprint in the final in which Max Kanter left no chances to his contenders and executed a perfect sprint. That is the first professional victory for the 26-year-old Max Kanter.
The plan was to go for the sprint with me today and the team completely believed in me. Big shout-out to my teammates, they supported me very well today, especially Ballerini in the final. Davide just came back to racing after an injury and did a perfect job leading me out, and I am glad that I could finish it off. I feel very emotional, it is my first professional victory. I was riding so long chasing this win and I am very happy to finally achieve it", - said Max Kanter.
Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Ethan Quinn of the U.S. ranking 248th in the world in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the Savannah Challenger, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 2 hours and 32 minutes.
Next Popko will face Gijs Brouwer World No. 252.
As earlier reported, Popko defeated Bruno Kuzuhara World No. 462 in the opening-round match 6:3, 6:4.
This year the prize money for Savannah Challenger is 50,000 US dollars.
Kazakh judokas pocket 3 medals at Asian Championships
Galiya Tynbayeva, Esmigul Kuyulova and Zhanarys Rakhmetkali won bronze medals in the women’s 48 kg and 63 kg and men’s 66 kg events respectively at the 2024 Asian Judo Championships in Hong Kong, Kazinfom News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
On the final day, unfortunately, Kazakhstan failed to win a medal. Aruna Zhangeldina and Nurlykhan Sharkhan lost in the bronze medal bouts in the women’s 78 kg and men’s 100 kg events, respectively.
The mixed team events are set to begin today, April 23.
Elena Rybakina wins eighth WTA title in her career
Elena Rybakina won the WTA-500 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, KTF press-service reports.
In the final, the Kazakhstan's No.1 defeated world's No. 27 Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, with confidence, 6:2, 6:2. For 1 hour and 9 minutes of playing time the Kazakh managed to realize four break points out of six.
In the semifinals, Elena defeated world's No.1 Iga Swiatek and thereby interrupted her potential hat-trick (the Pole won in Stuttgart in 2022 and 2023).
For winning the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024, Rybakina received 500 ranking points and a Porsche car. At the awards ceremony following the match, Elena thanked her team, coach and President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov, who flew to Stuttgart to support Rybakina.
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her victory.
Elena won her first title on the WTA Tour in 2019, which was the WTA 250 tournament in Bucharest. In 2020, she won the WTA 250 event in Hobart. In 2022, Rybakina became the Wimbledon champion. The year 2023 brought her two WTA 1000 trophies - Indian Wells and Rome. Earlier this year, Elena won the WTA 500 in Brisbane, followed by the victory in the event in Abu Dhabi a month later.
Kazakhstan wins mixed relay gold at 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara
Kazakhstan’s Pavel Iliyashenko and Elena Potapova secured a gold medal at the UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara in Turkiye, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.
The Kazakh team scored 1,327 points to grab the mixed relay gold.
Moutaz Mohamed and Amira Kandil of Egypt finished second, while Aurora Tognetti and Federico Alessandro of Italy claimed bronze.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina advances to semis of WTA 500 tournament in Germany
World No.4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached to the semifinal of the 2024 Porsche Grand Prix Open in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy, ranked 14th in the world, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the WTA Stuttgart Open 2024.
The Kazakhstani is to face off against the winner of the match Iga Świątek of Poland vs Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the semifinal of the tournament.
Rowers earn 34th Olympic quota for Kazakhstan
Rowers Sergey Emelyanov and Timur Khaidarov claimed another 2024 Paris Olympic Games berth in men’s 500m canoeing, Kazinform News Agency learned from Schrödinger Sports Telegram channel.
As the press service of the National Olympic Committee informed, the Kazakh rowing team is competing in the 2024 ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championships & Olympic Qualifier being held in Tokyo, Japan, from April 18 to 23.
Emelyanov and Khaidarov finished first in men’s canoe double 500-meter final (01:44.213) and earned the only quota in this program.
Kazakhstan now has 34 Olympic quotas in 14 sports.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfinal of WTA Stuttgart Open
World number 4 Elena Rybakina advanced at the 2024 Porsche Grand Prix Open in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, ranked 19th in the world, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 in Round of 16 of the WTA Stuttgart Open.
The Kazakhstani is to take on next the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
Kazakhstan reveals uniforms for 2024 Paris
Kazakhstan has revealed the uniforms its athletes will wear at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The special commission made up of representatives of media, public organizations and athletes was established. The first version is the uniform of our flag bearers Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya. It’s a several-kit uniform complemented with the men’s national headpiece Borik and the bride’s national headpiece Saukele, said Yerbol Myrzabossynov, chairman of the committee for sports and physical culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, during a session of the social and cultural development committee of the Majilis.
15 organizations took part in the competition for the best outfits for the Paris Summer Olympics for Kazakhstani athletes in two stages.
The Kazakhstani athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics with a tubeteika and a diadem was also presented to the Majilis deputies. There will be also an outfit for medal ceremonies.
Kazakhstani athletes are to be provided with a separate Spanish-made uniform for training.
