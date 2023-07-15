Rybakina withdraws from tennis event ahead of her Wimbledon title defense

Images | Spotrs.kz

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, ranked third in the world, has withdrawn from the WTA 500 tennis tournament in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.





Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic is to replace the Kazakhstan in the first-round match against Wang Xinyu of China. The 2023 Eastbourne International is set to run through July 1.





Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is to defend her Wimbledon title.