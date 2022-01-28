Sagandykova of Kazakhstan fails in Australian Open junior event

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the members of the national Olympic and Paralympic teams of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those present the President said that the forthcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games will become a milestone event for all sport fans, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State stressed that the best athletes of Kazakhstan will represent there our country. He expressed hope that they will live up to the expectations invested in them.

The President reminded that Kazakhstanis sportsmen decently performed at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games sweeping two gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Yelena Khrustalyova, Denis ten, Yulia Galysheva, who marked a place for themselves in the history books, have strengthened sense of pride in our people for their country with their triumphing victories.

Following the meeting the Head of State handed flag bearer of the Olympic team Abzal Azhgaliyev and captain of the Paralympic team Alexander Gerlitz the State Flag of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished athletes success in the forthcoming Olympic Games to fly the country's flag standing on the podium and strengthen the country's standing.