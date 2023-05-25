This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open
relevant news
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022", - the article in the Forbes magazine reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good," - said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships: Kazakhstani male athletes 4th in team standings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Putintseva wins at the start of Internazionali BNL d'Italia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
25.05.2023, 11:27All measures to eliminate fires taken in Abay region - Government session 25.05.2023, 12:30362.8 million children to be covered by summer rest and recuperation this year 25.05.2023, 20:3511Kazakh-Belarus Inter-Ministerial Consultations were Held in Astana 19.05.2023, 14:1043156New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed at Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum 19.05.2023, 19:55The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian42786The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian 19.05.2023, 20:5842156Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 19.05.2023, 15:12Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format42031Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format 18.05.2023, 19:3840501Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an 28.04.2023, 19:09100906President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1997131Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3195416Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2593716Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3389301President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly