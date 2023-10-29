Swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan breaks Asian Para Games record to win gold

Images | gov.kz

Kazakhstani Nurdaulet Zhumagali won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.





The Kazakhstani swimmer set a new Asian Para Games record in the men’s 200m with the result of in 2:16.74.





The 2022 Asian Para Games are to run through October 28.