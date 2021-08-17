Vinokurov will be back to lead 'Astana'

Astana will continue to play in the 2022 season. The team will be led by Alexander Vinokurov, Astanapremiertech.com reports.

The future of the Astana cycling team in the World Tour is guaranteed for 2022. The Kazakh partners have confirmed that they will continue to support the project as a shareholder and title sponsor over the next season.

Alexander Vinokurov will return to his duties as the sports team leader in 2022 and take over all the functions of recruiting the riders and personnel, as well as all the sports activities of the project," it is informed.

The team is currently preparing for its 17th season in the world's top league cycling and will soon begin announcing contract renewals and new riders.

Earlier, the former general manager of the Astana Pro Team cycling team, Alexander Vinokurov, said that he was shocked by the decision to remove him from office, especially on the eve of the Tour de France.













