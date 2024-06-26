24.06.2024, 19:08 1711
Yulia Putintseva wins her first grass-court singles title at Rothesay Classic Birmingham
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (ranked 190th) to secure her first-ever grass-court singles title at the WTA-250 Rothesay Classic tournament in Birmingham (Great Britain), KTF press-service reports.
The final match, which lasted for 1 hour and 28 minutes, ended with a score of 6:1, 7:6 (10:8).
In the second set, she came from 5:3 behind and saved two set points.
This became the third champion’s title for Putintseva and first-ever grass title in her career.
On Monday, June 24, Putintseva will climb seven spots up in the world rankings to occupy the 34th line.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.06.2024, 16:15 9981
How many Olympic licenses have Kazakhstani athletes pocketed so far
The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yermek Marzhikpayev, talked about the number of Kazakh athletes who will participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of international sporting competition. The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see 10,500 athletes from 205 countries participating in 32 sports. As of today, Kazakhstan has 78 licenses in 22 sports in its pocket. Unfortunately, the country has not captured licenses in women's wrestling and weightlifting this year," Minister Marzhikpayev said.
Additionally, the minister provided a breakdown of the regions that received the largest number of licenses.
The city of Almaty earned the highest number of Olympic quotas - 16. Shymkent athletes captured 12 licenses, Astana athletes - 9 licenses. East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Zhetysu regions pocketed 5 licenses each. Four additional rating and license tournaments are scheduled to take place. Our goal is to obtain 80-85 quotas that would allow us to participate in the Paris Olympics," the minister noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2024, 19:54 11691
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to compete against former world No. 1
Images | ktf.kz
World No. 4 tennis player from Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, has successfully started her participation in the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina commenced the second round against Russian competitor world No. 35 Veronika Kudermetova. The Kazakh tennis player defeated Kudermetova in two sets with the score of 6-4 and 7-5. In the second set, Rybakina managed to make a comeback by breaking her opponent's serve. The match’s duration was one and half hour.
Elena Rybakina successfully advanced to the third round of the tournament, where she will compete against the former world No. 1, Victoria Azarenka ranked 19th in the world.
Rybakina was playing her first official match since her performance in the 2024 Roland Garros, where she reached the quarterfinals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.06.2024, 21:55 12686
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances at 2024 Birmingham Classic
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 41st in the world, is off to a good start at the WTA 250 singles tennis tournament held in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Putintseva outplayed Franch Clara Burel, world’s number 43, 6-3, 6-4 at the start of the 2024 Birmingham Classic.
The Kazakhstani is to take on next Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.06.2024, 12:31 26076
Kazakhstan bags gold, silver and bronze at Horseback Archery World Championships in China
Images | Kazakh National Sports Federation
Kazakhstan won gold, silver and bronze medals in various historic styles at the Horseback Archery (Zhamby atu) World Championships held in China, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The four-day event brought together sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Australia, Malaysia, Turkiye, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Mongolia, and Pakistan.
Abzal Tulybekov, Aitbek Sarybai, Nursultan Birlikbayev and Batyr Beksauyt defended the country’s colors at the championships.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.06.2024, 10:17 26771
Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Suwon 2024 Archery Asia Cup leg 3
Images | olympic.kz
Adel Zheksembinova and Andrei Tyutyun won bronze in the mixed team events at the Suwon 2024 Asia Cup leg 3 held between June 3 and June 8 in Suwon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Andrei was the best in the men’s individual events, while Ilfat Abdullin won silver in finals recurve and compound, individual.
158 archers from 18 Asian countries participated in the third leg of the continental meet.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.06.2024, 20:10 26901
Kazakh taekwondoka earns gold in Luxembourg
Member of the Kazakhstan national taekwondo team Samirhon Ababakirov claimed gold at the international G1 tournament in Luxembourg, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani athlete won the competition in the weight class of 63 kilograms. This event marked his inaugural appearance following the Asian Men's Qualification for Olympic Games.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2024, 10:15 36356
Gelb Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour final stage, Max Walker 2nd in GC
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The 2.1 stage race ZLM Tour ended today in the Netherlands. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa was close to success on the final Stage 5, but lost the victory by the photo finish to Danish rider Alexander Salby, who made an attack with 700 meters to the finish, Team’s official website reports.
We had a great day, feeling was good and the guys did just a phenomenal job, especially Rudi Selig and Max Kanter. They ensured I had a great lead-out for the sprint. The last kilometer turned out to be quite chaotic because of the climb to the bridge with 700 meters to the line. It was the point where the Danish rider made his attack. Max followed him and we reached the finish straight, where I opened the sprint with some 350 meters to go. The victory was close, but just a little bit short of the distance. Overall, we had a very good week at the ZLM Tour, it’s pity I got that mechanical in the final of the third stage, which prevented me from competing for the General Classificaiton. Well, and in general, we also missed a stage win. But, the general feeling is good, so we will continue to work and prepare for the next races", - said Gleb Syritsa.
In the final general classification, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team rider Max Walker, riding for the WorldTour team, took the second place, achieving a significant career success. Gleb Syritsa finished 6th.
I’m super happy with my second position in the General Classification. My week started off really well with a fourth place in the opening time trial. From then on I concentrated on not losing any time to the riders around me on the GC. Every stage was pretty hectic with crosswinds and narrow twisty roads, but all my teammates did a great job of protecting me and also teaching me how to ride this sort of races. Thank you, team!", - said Max Walker.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2024, 08:20 36026
Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships
Tell a friend
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Yevgeniy Fedorov wins the individual time trial race at the Asian Continental Championships. Yevgeniy becomes the strongest in this discipline at the Asian Championships for the third year in a row. The race with a total distance of 40 kilometers was held in the city of Almaty where Yevgeniy showed the best time 49 minutes and 46 seconds. The silver medal was achieved also by the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Dmitry Gruzdev, Team’s official website reports.
Today was a very hot day, +35 degrees and a strong wind which was not refreshing at all, but racing in your homeland in Kazakhstan is always great, it’s like an additional motivation to show your best. The race was successful for me, and I am glad that for the third time, I managed to win the ITT at the Asian Championships. I’m also happy for Dmitry (Gruzdev), who clinched a podium and brought silver to our national team today", - said Yevgeniy Fedorov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
