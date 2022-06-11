Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80
10.06.2022, 16:47 1916
relevant news
FEI World Cup Eurasian League 2022, Almaty
31.05.2022, 23:00 25221
Children's Choir Koktem, Almaty
31.05.2022, 11:57 25316
Moonbows
22.04.2022, 14:26 97271
Images | asteropa.ru
Borovoe, Kazakhstan
09.04.2022, 00:25 125361
Ret. US Colonel McGregor noted the main feature of the Russian military
01.04.2022, 13:18 137626
Images | iz.ru
Ret. Col, Douglas Macgregor, former senior adviser to the US defence secretary noted the main feature of the Russian military.
He also expressed a position that is not quite typical for americans about the Crimea, saying that the peninsula has never been Ukrainian.
Macgregor believes that the American public will have to take a fresh look at Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
Fox News: 40+ Ukrainian labs received U.S. funding
30.03.2022, 23:20 141086
Images | Depositphotos
Penguin Takes a Ride on an Antarctic Taxi
17.02.2022, 17:32 236386
Images | screenshot
Flamingos return to Lake Karakol in Mangistau region
12.02.2022, 13:34 145981
Most read
06.06.2022, 21:45Kazakh President receives veteran of Interior Ministry Kairbek Suleimenov 07.06.2022, 18:0024686Tokayev gives instructions on Accounts Committee's transformation 07.06.2022, 21:0124586Kairat Nurtai appointed as special representative of Kazakh President at Baikonur 07.06.2022, 14:1524496Kazakhstan, China resume biweekly flights 07.06.2022, 15:002437677.18% of voters support constitutional amendments – Central Election Commission 12.05.2022, 08:3158826A heavy downpour flooded the streets of Almaty 24.05.2022, 18:3053246Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation 24.05.2022, 21:0153056Southern regions of Kazakhstan face water scarcity – Ecology Minister 24.05.2022, 13:3052691Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan 25.05.2022, 18:3045511Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation