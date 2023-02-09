07.02.2023, 22:38 1316
Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 5,000 People
Images | twitter/@SooyasSystem
04.02.2023, 21:35 5251
Tokayev's visit to Zhambyl region
Images | Akorda
26.01.2023, 17:07 27141
"Astana Musical" theater performed in the genre of chorus-concert
26.01.2023, 17:05 27211
Pink Flamingos Caught on Camera Returning on Karakol Lake Ahead of Schedule
Images | Depositphotos
23.01.2023, 17:41 35426
China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn
22.01.2023, 10:58 36061
Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda
19.01.2023, 22:34 47276
Epiphany celebrations in Kazakhstan
17.01.2023, 11:07 50471
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
15.01.2023, 23:02 51481
Plane crash in Nepal with more than 70 people on board
Images | telegram / rian_ru
