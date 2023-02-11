10.02.2023, 10:42 1206
EXPO balloon painted in the color of the Turkish flag in Astana
Images | Frame from video
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.02.2023, 22:38 3406
Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 5,000 People
Images | twitter/@SooyasSystem
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.02.2023, 21:35 7341
Tokayev's visit to Zhambyl region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2023, 17:07 29231
"Astana Musical" theater performed in the genre of chorus-concert
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2023, 17:05 29301
Pink Flamingos Caught on Camera Returning on Karakol Lake Ahead of Schedule
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2023, 17:41 37516
China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.01.2023, 10:58 38151
Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2023, 22:34 49366
Epiphany celebrations in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.01.2023, 11:07 52536
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
07.02.2023, 08:42Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye 07.02.2023, 09:46350164 parties nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, send files to CEC 07.02.2023, 10:2934846Kazakh rescuers left for Türkiye 06.02.2023, 21:2632921Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone 06.02.2023, 13:0228686President condoles with Türkiye over earthquake victims 27.01.2023, 21:3997706Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3684176Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0980541610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5879221Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0478321Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate