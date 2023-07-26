Attraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan SmailovAttraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan Smailov
Snow Leopard Faring Well After Rescue, Release Into Kazakhstan's Wild
Employees of the Almaty Zoo cured and fattened the snow leopard - it gained 8 kg and even grew up a little.
Before release, the snow leopard was put on a collar with a satellite transmitter to know where it was.
