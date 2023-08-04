26.07.2023, 22:30 8176
GoPro on firefighter’s helmet
Images | МЧС РК
A firefighter is a person who professionally risks his life.
In addition to courage, the profession of a firefighter requires a large set of skills to save us from fire.
Firefighter is one of those professions that are not chosen according to the degree of prestige or salary level. They choose this profession at the behest of their hearts.
Firefighters go to preserve and protect houses and forests from fire, and most importantly - to save people's lives.
02.08.2023, 12:41 2756
First supermoon in August illuminates night skies in Almaty
31.07.2023, 16:14 4731
Circuito de Getxo: Alexey Lutsenko wins, Simone Velasco is third
Images | instagram/astanaqazaqstanteam
Astana Qazaqstan Team lived a nice day at the Circuit de Getxo, a one-day race in Spain. After a very active race and a phenomenal teamwork, the National champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a solo win, while the Italian champion Simone Velasco finished third.
It was such a good day for us as a team, we were focused from the start, we had a great motivation and, finally, all our work paid off. I want to thank my teammates for a great support and absolutely amazing job during the day and, especially, in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco were just incredible today!", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
25.07.2023, 19:14 9486
Kazakhstan testing Turkish Anka drone
Images | eng.sarbaz.kz
The test trials are being conducted at the Combat Training and Deployment Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Taraz.
The flight and technical engineering personnel of the military unit 14157 and the representatives of the manufacturing company, Turkish Aerospace Industries are jointly involved in the trials.
Test flights are one of the qualification stages. The task at hand is to verify the reliability of the system, equipment, and all auxiliary systems. The experimental military operation of the system is planned for August 2023 and will continue until mid-March 2024," - Col. Shokhan Musabekov, the head of the Combat Training and Deployment Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles states.
21.07.2023, 11:54 13011
Two baby tigers born in Karaganda Zoo
Images | Frame from video
The replenishment happened in family of tigers Batyr and Mia in June. It's a boy and a girl.
This is the first offspring of tigers in the Karaganda Zoo in 15 years.
The administration has announced a competition for the names of baby tigers.
17.07.2023, 18:49 16776
Snow Leopard Faring Well After Rescue, Release Into Kazakhstan's Wild
Employees of the Almaty Zoo cured and fattened the snow leopard - it gained 8 kg and even grew up a little.
Before release, the snow leopard was put on a collar with a satellite transmitter to know where it was.
13.07.2023, 19:02 21846
RAW - China releases preliminary plan for manned lunar mission
Images | Кадр с видео
China has announced it plans to land Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, on the moon by 2030. The announcement was made at the 9th China (International) Commercial Aerospace Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Wednesday, CGTN reports.
12.07.2023, 20:51 23346
KPI Inc. announced the planned date for reaching the design capacity of the Gas Chemical Complex
Images | kpi.kz
Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. is a complex for the production of polypropylene in the west of Kazakhstan.
- The design capacity is about 500 thousand tons of granulated polypropylene per year.
- The construction of the complex provided jobs for 4,000 people, 600 have been working since commissioning.
- 43 Kazakh companies were involved in the project implementation process.
- KPI signed an agreement with the EDB for $150 million. Funds will be used for current operational purposes.
- With reaching the design capacity, the domestic demand of Kazakhstan will be fully satisfied.
- It is planned to reach the design capacity in August this year, after repair work.
06.07.2023, 23:41 30181
25th anniversary of Astana: how the holiday was celebrated in the capital
