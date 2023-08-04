Images | МЧС РК

A firefighter is a person who professionally risks his life.





In addition to courage, the profession of a firefighter requires a large set of skills to save us from fire.





Firefighter is one of those professions that are not chosen according to the degree of prestige or salary level. They choose this profession at the behest of their hearts.





Firefighters go to preserve and protect houses and forests from fire, and most importantly - to save people's lives.



