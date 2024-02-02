31.01.2024, 10:53 1471
Tigers in Almaty Zoo
Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54
The oldest tiger came here from the Perm Zoo as a one-year-old baby, now he is 13 years old now. He is a member of the international program for the conservation of Amur tigers.
According to the same program, specialists found him a young tigress Tasha from the Moscow Zoo.
Nur and Nadezhda came from the Baku Zoo, and Bentley from the Astana Circus.
21.01.2024, 10:16 7356
Epiphany bathing in Kazakhstan
Images | mitropolia.kz
15.01.2024, 11:19 16131
Volcano erupts in Iceland, flowing lava reaches fishing town
Images | Frame from video
A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Sunday, with molten lava flows reaching the outskirts of a small fishing town by midafternoon, setting some houses alight, although the town was evacuated earlier and no people were in danger, authorities said.
Fountains of molten rock and smoke spewed from fissures in the ground across a wide area stretching to the town of Grindavik, where at least one house had caught fire, live video published by daily Morgunbladid showed.
10.01.2024, 20:19 22536
Blooming snowdrop flowers in winter Almaty mountain
Nature never ceases to amaze. January 2024 turned out to be very warm and snowless for Almaty residents. Unprecedented pictures of spring flowers in winter were shared by Kazakh photographer Dmitry Dotsenko.
05.01.2024, 18:10 34476
Harbin Ice-Snow World opens in NE China
Images | Xinhua/Xie Jianfei
The renowned Harbin Ice-Snow World opened to the public. Over 1,000 appealing ice and snow landscapes and sculptures have been built in the park for people to enjoy. The park aims to integrate arts, culture, performance, architecture and sports to showcase the charm of ice and snow.
01.01.2024, 17:13 42226
Dimash Qudaibergen sings the national anthem of Kazakhstan
Dimash performed the anthem in a Chord accompanied by a symphony orchestra.
31.12.2023, 14:08 43896
How the cities of Kazakhstan were decorated for the New Year
Images | instagram / akimat_almaty
31.12.2023, 11:31 44141
New Year’s express train launched from Astana to Burabai
The New Year’s express train has been launched from Astana to the Burabai resort area. The branded electric train consists of six carriages, two of which were specially decorated with New Year-themed paintings by a Kazakh artist. Besides, the interior of the express train is adorned with Christmas decorations, garlands and snowflakes, creating a festive and magical atmosphere for passengers.
19.12.2023, 10:11 65296
Midnight earthquake death toll rises to 111 in NW China
Images | Xinhua/Ma Xiping
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted an ethnic county in northwest China's Gansu Province midnight Monday has killed 111 people in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province, according to local earthquake relief headquarters, Xinhua reports.
According to China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Sala Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu.
Witnesses told Xinhua the earthquake has caused damages on houses, roads and other infrastructures. Several villages have suffered power failures and disruption of water.
According to local meteorological authorities, the daily low temperature in Jishishan is reported to reach minus 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
The 6.2-magnitude #earthquake that jolted Jishishan county in Northwest #China's Gansu province late Monday evening has killed 100 people in the province and 11 people in Qinghai province, according to official data. pic.twitter.com/QoxlVe54kb— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) December 19, 2023
The provincial fire and rescue department has sent 580 rescuers aided with 88 fire engines, 12 search and rescue dogs, more than 10,000 sets of equipment to the disaster area.
The railway authority has suspended passenger and cargo trains passing through the quake zone and ordered a safety check of railway tracks.
Hu Changsheng, Party chief of Gansu, and Ren Zhenhe, governor of Gansu, have rushed to the disaster area to command rescue and relief.
Rescue efforts are underway in earthquake-affected regions in Jishishan County, Gansu Province.— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 19, 2023
The nighttime temperature, reaching around minus 12 degrees Celsius, coupled with the challenging plateau climate, has added difficulties to the rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/qVcKYbNmYg
