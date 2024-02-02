Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54

Tell a friend

The oldest tiger came here from the Perm Zoo as a one-year-old baby, now he is 13 years old now. He is a member of the international program for the conservation of Amur tigers.









According to the same program, specialists found him a young tigress Tasha from the Moscow Zoo.





Nur and Nadezhda came from the Baku Zoo, and Bentley from the Astana Circus.