12.11.2024, 13:21 9521
Snow leopard caught on trap camera in E Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The wildlife camera trap caught a glimpse of a rare wild cat in the Katon-Karagay National Park.
The rare predator was captured by a camera trap installed in the forest district of the park.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.11.2024, 23:19 22236
Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at the Élysée Palace
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
On November 5, 2024, a state reception was given at the Elysee Palace on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the invited guests was People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.
The 30-year-old singer performed a composition from his repertoire in French "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" at the gala evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2024, 21:53 25151
Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump will win based on which cake she eats
Images | scmp.com
Tell a friend
Thailand’s viral female baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has put her soothsaying skills to the test by predicting Donald Trump will prevail over Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 10:46 39481
Death toll from Spain's flash flood rises to at least 158
Images | x.com/Disaster News
Tell a friend
The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, with the number likely to increase in the coming days, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
Moment when fire fighters rescue a person and their pet dog from drowning in flood waters in Valencia,Spain#Valencia #Spain #Danacyclone#INUNDACIÓN #Espana— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/U1MZAHlMly
Water entering the Housing colonies due to Dana cyclone Valencia Spain #Castellón#Danacyclone #Valencia #spain #INUNDACIÓN #Espanapic.twitter.com/vXRiQIPwud— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 31, 2024
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in #Valencia— TrendWire Alerts (@TrendwireAlerts) October 31, 2024
Pray for Valencia and Spain 🙏 🇪🇦 #Valencia #floodthestreets #Spain #Flood #floorball pic.twitter.com/yyf9Ks7GLv
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.10.2024, 11:42 47626
Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.
According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.
There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.
Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.10.2024, 11:27 57536
Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
These are the shots of the October supermoon that Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko managed to take last night.
I think I’ve found a place where I can reach the moon. This is Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana - the tallest building in Kazakhstan - 311 meters and 75 floors," the photographer wrote under the video.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 21:40 55621
Blogger from Kazakhstan showed "Swan Lake" in Mangistau
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Swans are not permanent residents of Mangistau, they fly here for the winter. In December and January, Lake Karakol turns into a real swan lake, one of the rare places in Kazakhstan where you can observe such a large number of these birds in winter," noted a videographer from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbaev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.09.2024, 12:49 69386
Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.
With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.08.2024, 22:24 77251
Kazakh rescuers take part in CSTO exercises 'Rock'
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
CSTO exercises 'Rock' will be held from September 1 to September 5 at the Rock City - Astana training ground in the Tamgaly Tas tract.
Immediately after that, on September 6, a training seminar will open among the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.11.2024, 13:19Kazakhstan to boost pharmaceuticals production 11.11.2024, 21:3445401How many people live in Kazakhstan 11.11.2024, 14:5941941Percentage of Internet users reaches 93% in Kazakhstan 11.11.2024, 14:1341761New deputy interior minister of Kazakhstan named 11.11.2024, 13:0015416Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the King of the Netherlands 30.10.2024, 18:13207136Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government 31.10.2024, 19:14206986Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants 18.10.2024, 22:27190206Expanding Mutually Beneficial Partnership on the Agenda of Kazakh-Belgian Political Consultations 18.10.2024, 21:26First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place188666First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place 30.10.2024, 16:10184551Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027