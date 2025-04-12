10.04.2025, 09:59 1266
Floating wonders during the world hot air balloon festival in Indonesia
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Hot air balloons, mostly made from recycled paper and tied with ropes, float in the air during the annual hot air balloon festival, held since 1950 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in Wonosobo, Central Java.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.04.2025, 20:23 10541
Flowering Peach Trees of Veria, Greece
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The plains in northern Greece have turned pink due to the flowering of peach trees in Greece, Veria.
Every spring, the plains around Veria in northern Greece are transformed when it's time for the peach trees to bloom. In the footage taken on Monday, a pink carpet is spread at the eastern foot of Vermio, one of the largest mountain ranges in the country.
In addition to peaches, apple trees, cherries and other fruit trees grow on an area of about 170,000 hectares. Flowering lasts about three weeks and usually ends by early April. Every year during this period, locals and tourists come to the plantation to enjoy the beauty of spring.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2025, 19:31 19561
30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.03.2025, 14:47 34341
Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 19:27 41301
More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2025, 06:50 44941
Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2025, 10:49 48361
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Tell a friend
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2025, 07:31 50401
American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.04.2025, 10:15Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title 07.04.2025, 18:1552471Kazakhstan to build sustainable aviation fuel plant 07.04.2025, 12:0049826Kazakhstan to receive 3.7 bln cu m of water via River Syrdariya 07.04.2025, 20:4047451Korean firefighters struggle to contain wildfire in Hadong after sunset 09.04.2025, 13:0844681Over 2.5 bln tenge allocated for rural water supply in Turkistan region 07.04.2025, 17:42402713 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan 18.03.2025, 19:30132151Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 19.03.2025, 14:22114086Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113156Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 18.03.2025, 20:55112206Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106146Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry