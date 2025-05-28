Images | Depositphotos

More than 20 million lavender plants have transformed Sinan County's Purple Island into a breathtaking sea of purple, drawing thousands of visitors to the annual French Lavender Flower Festival.





Footage filmed on Saturday captures the stunning fields glowing at sunset, as crowds of tourists flock to take photos amid the blossoms.









I came all the way from Seoul because I heard there's a lavender festival. It's really beautiful here-the air is fresh, and although the weather wasn't great earlier today, it cleared up nicely," a tourist said.





Purple hues dominate the island, the bridge leading to Purple Island is painted in lavender tones, rooftops gleam with violet pigments, and vibrant flowers blanket the landscape, creating a magical, monochromatic spectacle.





This year’s festival runs for 10 days, from May 17 to 26, offering a limited-time opportunity for guests to witness the island in full bloom.





Back in 2024, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) named Purple Island the World’s Best Tourist Village as one of the 55 "Best Tourism Villages" globally.