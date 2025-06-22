Tell a friend

Intense volcanic activity on Etna: this was reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), speaking of "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by a collapse of material on the northern flank of the South-East crater.





The hot material, from preliminary observations, does not seem to have passed the edge of the Valle del Leone.





At the same time, the explosive activity from the South-East crater has become a lava fountain.















