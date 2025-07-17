15.07.2025, 22:31 3801
Moscow Flooded: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Thunderstorm Paralyze the City
Images
On July 15, the Russian capital was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. A month’s worth of precipitation fell within just two hours, leading to widespread flooding and disruptions to the city’s transportation infrastructure.
According to eyewitnesses and local media reports, central streets, upscale residential areas, office buildings, and metro stations were flooded. Water leaked into subway cars and surface transport. Due to the downpour, several highway sections were temporarily closed, and train service to Sheremetyevo Airport was suspended.
In some parts of the railway network, power outages were reported. The storm front was accompanied by lightning strikes, including one near the Ostankino TV tower.
27.06.2025, 10:35 19296
Storms wreak havoc in Paris, leave 2 dead, dozens injured across France
Images
Violent thunderstorms struck Paris and large parts of France late Wednesday, leaving widespread damage, disrupting transportation, and causing two fatalities, Anadolu Agency reports.
In the French capital, the storm hit around 9 pm local time (1900GMT), bringing torrential rain and fierce winds that reached speeds of up to 112 km/h (70 m/h).
According to Le Parisien, the downpour was so intense it reduced visibility to less than 50 meters, and emergency services were quickly deployed as streets flooded and trees fell across the city.
Paris firefighters responded to hundreds of incidents, including roughly 50 uprooted trees blocking major roads and boulevards.
Several metro stations were forced to close due to flooding or falling debris.
Water leaks were also reported inside the National Assembly, where a debate on the Middle East was temporarily suspended.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy died in Piquecos, Tarn-et-Garonne, after a tree fell into a stream he was near with his family.
In Mayenne, a man riding a quad bike was killed when a tree collapsed on a road.
Civil Security later confirmed that a total of 17 people were injured, including one in critical condition, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.
Wind gusts exceeded 130 km/h in several regions, with Montbeugny (Allier) recording 135 km/h (84 m/h) and Bessey (Cote-d'Or) 134 km/h, breaking historical records.
Authorities described the weather as a rare "derecho" phenomenon, with a powerful, long-lasting windstorm stretching nearly 700 kilometers (435 miles).
Train services were disrupted nationwide. Routes between Paris-Clermont, Bourges-Vierzon, and Toulouse-Brive were either suspended or delayed, SNCF said.
Approximately 110,000 homes were left without electricity overnight.
By Thursday morning, 100,000 households remained affected.
In Normandy, the storm gutted a church in Valailles, causing the bell tower to collapse.
The City of Paris announced that parks and gardens would remain closed on Thursday morning for safety checks.
Meanwhile, French National Education Minister Elisabeth Borne assured that students unable to attend national exams due to the storms would be allowed to retake them.
20.06.2025, 19:29 35181
Hurricane in Pavlodar region: emergency regime to be declared in several cities and districts
Images
Following the hurricane, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the Pavlodar region, the press service of the regional akimat reports.
In connection with the consequences of the hurricane, which caused damage in a number of settlements in the region, local executive bodies are working to assess the damage caused. Commissions have been sent to the sites, and applications from affected citizens are being accepted. Following the meeting of the regional emergency commission, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the region. From June 20 to June 30, applications for the elimination of the consequences of the disaster will be accepted," the department reported.
20.06.2025, 10:44 36516
Baby lynxes in reserve of Pavlodar region
Images
In the state forest natural reserve 'Ertis ormany' in Pavlodar region, baby lynxes were captured.
During a routine observation in the reserve, baby lynxes were shoot right at the lair," Ertis ormany informed.
18.06.2025, 16:04 39581
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, blasts 10 km ash plume
Images
A powerful eruption rocked Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Tuesday, unleashing an ash plume that soared 10 kilometres skyward and triggering the highest possible alert, WAM reports.
Indonesian authorities have advised residents, visitors, and tourists to avoid all activities within a two-kilometer radius of the volcano's crater.
The drastic development underscores Indonesia's volatile geological position. The archipelago, home to 270 million people, boasts over 120 active volcanoes, a direct consequence of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a vast, horseshoe-shaped belt of seismic fault lines.
05.06.2025, 20:31 62516
Robots Move Historic Shikumen Buildings Back to Original Site in Shanghai
Images
Century-old buildings in Shanghai, temporarily relocated in-whole to accommodate underground construction, have been laid back on their original site in an impressive feat of engineering involving over 400 carrying robots stepping in sync.
03.06.2025, 13:47 65241
Mount Etna erupts, part of South-East crater collapses
Intense volcanic activity on Etna: this was reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), speaking of "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by a collapse of material on the northern flank of the South-East crater.
The hot material, from preliminary observations, does not seem to have passed the edge of the Valle del Leone.
At the same time, the explosive activity from the South-East crater has become a lava fountain.
26.05.2025, 12:28 82086
Spring paradise: Tourists flock to Korea’s Purple Island as lavender blooms blanket the land
Images
More than 20 million lavender plants have transformed Sinan County's Purple Island into a breathtaking sea of purple, drawing thousands of visitors to the annual French Lavender Flower Festival.
Footage filmed on Saturday captures the stunning fields glowing at sunset, as crowds of tourists flock to take photos amid the blossoms.
I came all the way from Seoul because I heard there's a lavender festival. It's really beautiful here-the air is fresh, and although the weather wasn't great earlier today, it cleared up nicely," a tourist said.
Purple hues dominate the island, the bridge leading to Purple Island is painted in lavender tones, rooftops gleam with violet pigments, and vibrant flowers blanket the landscape, creating a magical, monochromatic spectacle.
This year’s festival runs for 10 days, from May 17 to 26, offering a limited-time opportunity for guests to witness the island in full bloom.
Back in 2024, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) named Purple Island the World’s Best Tourist Village as one of the 55 "Best Tourism Villages" globally.
26.05.2025, 10:37 82276
Ducklings and puppy were rescued by emergency responders
Images
Rescuers got a message that on one of the streets in Ust-Kamenogorsk, four ducklings fell into a deep well and could not get out on their own.
Rescuers went down into the well and lifted fluffy waterfowl in a tin bucket up.
Also in Taraz, a puppy fell into an open well. His pitiful squeak was heard by passers-by. The rescuers who arrived quickly went down to the well and safely took out the puppy.
Thanks to the rescuers, the animals were successfully rescued and are safe.
