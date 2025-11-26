24.11.2025, 20:05 2126

Animals return to the Akzhayik reserve after a fire

Images | Depositphotos
Natural regeneration is actively underway in the burned areas of the Akzhayik State Natural Park. One clear sign of this process is the return of wild boar, according to the press service of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee.

Boars return only to areas with food, water, and restored vegetation. They loosen the soil, promote plant growth, and accelerate the decomposition of organic matter. The presence of boars is a clear sign that the ecosystem is gradually recovering!" the agency's statement reads.


 

25.11.2025, 16:09 1526

Almaty Zoo celebrated the birthday of polar bear Purga

Images | Depositphotos
The Almaty Zoo celebrated the eighth birthday of Purga, a polar bear and one of the most recognizable inhabitants of the Arctic zone.

According to the zoo, her keepers congratulated her and presented her with new toys, showering her with attention and care. Staff prepared a birthday cake for Purga, specially designed for predators.


Purga is considered one of the zoo's most beloved and frequently observed inhabitants. She is considered the pride of the Arctic exhibit.

The zoo noted its gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and support for the bear.

May Purga grow up healthy, active, and happy," the statement read.

 

23.10.2025, 10:04 46666

Drone light show in China has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records

Images | Still from video
A massive drone show lit up the skies over Liuyang, Hunan Province, China, stunning spectators with its perfect synchronization and precision. The performance took place on October 17 and earned the city two Guinness World Records, according to Ruptly.

The first was set for the simultaneous launch of 15,947 quadcopters controlled from a single center. The second was for a performance involving 7,496 devices equipped with pyrotechnics, doubling the previous world record.

 

19.10.2025, 23:01 50031

Massive Volcano Eruption in Hawaii Captured on Video

Images | screenshot
 

16.10.2025, 11:12 56401

International Children's Original Song Contest "Our Generation" Concludes in Moscow

Images | screenshot
 

09.10.2025, 10:13 73236

Jennifer Lopez recalled the Almaty grasshopper

Images | instagram/jlo
Video from her Almaty concert, where a huge grasshopper crawled onto the singer during her performance, was shown again on the American TV show.

J.Lo said she didn't understand what was happening at first, but then saw the insect in the light-"it was the size of a helicopter!"

The Almaty grasshopper is back in the global spotlight!

 

26.09.2025, 21:56 98576

National Guard's Canine Center has acquired a dozen Dutch Shepherds for the first time

Images | Depositphotos
A unique event took place at the Canine Center of military unit 6654 (Alatau) of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan: the first Dutch Shepherd puppies were born here.

Ten puppies were born to a dog acquired last year. They will serve in the National Guard, searching for drugs and explosives, patrolling the streets, and guarding important facilities.

Dutch Shepherds are known for their endurance, intelligence, and loyalty-qualities that make them indispensable aids in law enforcement.


The canine center at military unit 6654 is the only one in the National Guard system. It not only breeds service dogs but also trains future dog handlers. As young as six months, puppies are assigned to various roles-sniffers, patrol dogs, or assisting in the apprehension of offenders.

In the first nine months of 2025 alone, National Guard sniffer dogs helped detain more than 60 offenders, discovered over 200 kg of drugs, recovered weapons, and helped locate 17 missing persons.

These four-legged protectors represent Kazakhstan with distinction in international competitions, winning prizes and demonstrating their high level of training.

The law enforcement forces regularly hold dog handler competitions, where the best specialists share their experience and enhance the prestige of the service.
 

23.09.2025, 15:45 107171

"Potter Train" Launches in Kazakhstan

Images | railways.kz
 

19.09.2025, 20:22 115521

Shaking Furniture and Swaying Chandeliers: Kamchatka Rocked by Yet Another Earthquake

Images | screenshot
 

