The Almaty Zoo celebrated the eighth birthday of Purga, a polar bear and one of the most recognizable inhabitants of the Arctic zone.





According to the zoo, her keepers congratulated her and presented her with new toys, showering her with attention and care. Staff prepared a birthday cake for Purga, specially designed for predators.









Purga is considered one of the zoo's most beloved and frequently observed inhabitants. She is considered the pride of the Arctic exhibit.





The zoo noted its gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and support for the bear.





May Purga grow up healthy, active, and happy," the statement read.