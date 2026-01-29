28.01.2026, 11:30 2456
Charyn National Park has revealed rare footage of wildlife
Charyn National Park has released unique camera trap footage. A Turkestan lynx, listed in the Red Data Book of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was captured in the Sartogay area.
A camera trap also captured a Pallas's cat with a kitten-a rare and touching moment. The cautious female leads the kitten out of its hiding place, ensuring its safety.
relevant news
08.01.2026, 12:11 37471
Hong Kong hosts a spectacular dragon and lion festival
Around 140 dance troupes filled the streets of Hong Kong on the first two days of 2026, celebrating the Hong Kong Festival and the eighth World Dragon and Lion Day.
Dance troupes took part in the New Year's parade along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, joining more than 1,500 performers from over 10 countries to showcase the richness of Chinese culture to a global audience.
07.01.2026, 11:19 42111
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics unveils humanoid robot Atlas
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics publicly demonstrated its humanoid robot Atlas for the first time Tuesday at the CES tech showcase, ratcheting up a competition with Tesla and other rivals to build robots that look like people and do things that people do, 1news reports.
For the first time ever in public, please welcome Atlas to the stage," said Boston Dynamics' Zachary Jackowski as a life-sized robot with two arms and two legs picked itself up from the floor at a Las Vegas hotel ballroom.
It then fluidly walked around the stage for several minutes, sometimes waving to the crowd and swiveling its head like an owl. An engineer remotely piloted the robot from nearby for the purpose of the demonstration, though in real life Atlas will move around on its own, said Jackowski, the company’s general manager for humanoid robots.
The company said a product version of the robot that will help assemble cars is already in production and will be deployed by 2028 at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah, Georgia.
The South Korean carmaker holds a controlling stake in Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics, which has been developing robots for decades and is best known for its first commercial product: the dog-like robot called Spot. A group of four-legged Spot robots opened Hyundai's event Monday by dancing in synchrony to a K-pop song.
Hyundai also announced a new partnership with Google's DeepMind, which will supply its artificial intelligence technology to Boston Dynamics robots. It's a return to a familiar partnership for Google, which bought Boston Dynamics in 2013 before selling it to Japanese tech giant SoftBank several years later. Hyundai acquired it from SoftBank in 2021.
01.01.2026, 14:13 54246
Kazakhstan police held a New Year's flash mob to celebrate the arrival of 2026
Police in various cities across Kazakhstan held unique flash mobs using official vehicles.
Using flashing lights and organized columns, law enforcement officers congratulated Kazakhstanis on the arrival of 2026.
25.12.2025, 11:12 74761
TOP-10 Cities to Celebrate Christmas in Europe in 2026
he ranking includes cities with the most atmospheric Christmas markets, festive illuminations, and rich cultural programs, which traditionally attract tourists from all over the world.
From magical old towns to iconic winter festivals, these Christmas markets are the must-visit destinations for your upcoming winter trips.
In anticipation of the holidays, we present a selection of Christmas songs that will help create a warm and cozy atmosphere. These songs have been associated with Christmas for many years and remain an enduring symbol of the holiday season.
24.12.2025, 22:47 77296
Chinese robots wowed audiences with somersaults at a concert
G1 humanoid robots from the Chinese company Unitree Robotics performed a synchronized front somersault while serving as backup dancers during singer Wang Lihong's concert in Chengdu, reports the South China Morning Post.
The robots performed a number to the song "Open Fire," demonstrating complex choreography, including arm and leg movements and turns. On stage, they wore silver suits and black pants.
The video of the performance quickly went viral and attracted international attention. Elon Musk reposted the video on social media site X, calling the performance "impressive."
23.12.2025, 10:09 82841
Giant car snowman was built in Ridder
Last Sunday, the football field at the Stroitel stadium in Ridder became the site of a vibrant New Year's flash mob. At the initiative of the Crazy Racing Club, approximately 80 cars formed a massive, illuminated snowman.
The idea was conceived by Dmitry Lukashkin, Anton Arbuzov, Stepan Repin, and Alexey Pushkarev. The unusual event became a unique way to congratulate city residents on the upcoming New Year, reports infor.kz.
19.12.2025, 10:26 101906
Hormuz Beach Turns Blood Red
After heavy rains, the coast of Hormuz Island in southern Iran turned bright red.
This is due to the island's unique soil, which is rich in iron oxide. Heavy rains wash these minerals into the sea, turning the sand and shallow waters a deep red hue.
This natural and completely safe phenomenon is known as Red Beach, although it looks like a scene from a horror movie.
25.11.2025, 16:09 135041
Almaty Zoo celebrated the birthday of polar bear Purga
The Almaty Zoo celebrated the eighth birthday of Purga, a polar bear and one of the most recognizable inhabitants of the Arctic zone.
According to the zoo, her keepers congratulated her and presented her with new toys, showering her with attention and care. Staff prepared a birthday cake for Purga, specially designed for predators.
Purga is considered one of the zoo's most beloved and frequently observed inhabitants. She is considered the pride of the Arctic exhibit.
The zoo noted its gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and support for the bear.
May Purga grow up healthy, active, and happy," the statement read.
