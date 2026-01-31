Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

A snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty. Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured these unique images of the rare predator.





According to him, the encounter took place in the mountains near the city.





He noted that the leopard caught the maral, threw it off the cliffs, and then guarded the kill. That's when the footage was taken.



