30.01.2026, 11:38 3406
Rare snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
A snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty. Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured these unique images of the rare predator.
According to him, the encounter took place in the mountains near the city.
He noted that the leopard caught the maral, threw it off the cliffs, and then guarded the kill. That's when the footage was taken.
relevant news
29.01.2026, 11:35 3626
Robot dog is operating in public places in Astana
Images | Frame from video
In Astana, a robotic patrol system in the form of a robot dog is being used at transport infrastructure facilities and in large shopping and entertainment centers.
According to law enforcement agencies, video surveillance is conducted in real time and integrated with the police operations center. This allows for 24/7 monitoring of the situation and prompt transmission of information to emergency services.
28.01.2026, 11:30 7611
Charyn National Park has revealed rare footage of wildlife
Images | Depositphotos
Charyn National Park has released unique camera trap footage. A Turkestan lynx, listed in the Red Data Book of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was captured in the Sartogay area.
A camera trap also captured a Pallas's cat with a kitten-a rare and touching moment. The cautious female leads the kitten out of its hiding place, ensuring its safety.
08.01.2026, 12:11 42651
Hong Kong hosts a spectacular dragon and lion festival
Images | Depositphotos
Around 140 dance troupes filled the streets of Hong Kong on the first two days of 2026, celebrating the Hong Kong Festival and the eighth World Dragon and Lion Day.
Dance troupes took part in the New Year's parade along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, joining more than 1,500 performers from over 10 countries to showcase the richness of Chinese culture to a global audience.
07.01.2026, 11:19 47291
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics unveils humanoid robot Atlas
Images | Hyundai y Boston Dynamics presentan al robot Atlas en el CES 2026 / Luis Chacon, EFE
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics publicly demonstrated its humanoid robot Atlas for the first time Tuesday at the CES tech showcase, ratcheting up a competition with Tesla and other rivals to build robots that look like people and do things that people do, 1news reports.
For the first time ever in public, please welcome Atlas to the stage," said Boston Dynamics' Zachary Jackowski as a life-sized robot with two arms and two legs picked itself up from the floor at a Las Vegas hotel ballroom.
It then fluidly walked around the stage for several minutes, sometimes waving to the crowd and swiveling its head like an owl. An engineer remotely piloted the robot from nearby for the purpose of the demonstration, though in real life Atlas will move around on its own, said Jackowski, the company’s general manager for humanoid robots.
The company said a product version of the robot that will help assemble cars is already in production and will be deployed by 2028 at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah, Georgia.
The South Korean carmaker holds a controlling stake in Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics, which has been developing robots for decades and is best known for its first commercial product: the dog-like robot called Spot. A group of four-legged Spot robots opened Hyundai's event Monday by dancing in synchrony to a K-pop song.
Hyundai also announced a new partnership with Google's DeepMind, which will supply its artificial intelligence technology to Boston Dynamics robots. It's a return to a familiar partnership for Google, which bought Boston Dynamics in 2013 before selling it to Japanese tech giant SoftBank several years later. Hyundai acquired it from SoftBank in 2021.
01.01.2026, 14:13 59426
Kazakhstan police held a New Year's flash mob to celebrate the arrival of 2026
Images | Screenshot from the video
Police in various cities across Kazakhstan held unique flash mobs using official vehicles.
Using flashing lights and organized columns, law enforcement officers congratulated Kazakhstanis on the arrival of 2026.
25.12.2025, 11:12 79941
TOP-10 Cities to Celebrate Christmas in Europe in 2026
Images | Depositphotos
he ranking includes cities with the most atmospheric Christmas markets, festive illuminations, and rich cultural programs, which traditionally attract tourists from all over the world.
From magical old towns to iconic winter festivals, these Christmas markets are the must-visit destinations for your upcoming winter trips.
In anticipation of the holidays, we present a selection of Christmas songs that will help create a warm and cozy atmosphere. These songs have been associated with Christmas for many years and remain an enduring symbol of the holiday season.
24.12.2025, 22:47 82476
Chinese robots wowed audiences with somersaults at a concert
Images | Screenshot from video
G1 humanoid robots from the Chinese company Unitree Robotics performed a synchronized front somersault while serving as backup dancers during singer Wang Lihong's concert in Chengdu, reports the South China Morning Post.
The robots performed a number to the song "Open Fire," demonstrating complex choreography, including arm and leg movements and turns. On stage, they wore silver suits and black pants.
The video of the performance quickly went viral and attracted international attention. Elon Musk reposted the video on social media site X, calling the performance "impressive."
23.12.2025, 10:09 87676
Giant car snowman was built in Ridder
Images | Screenshot from video
Last Sunday, the football field at the Stroitel stadium in Ridder became the site of a vibrant New Year's flash mob. At the initiative of the Crazy Racing Club, approximately 80 cars formed a massive, illuminated snowman.
The idea was conceived by Dmitry Lukashkin, Anton Arbuzov, Stepan Repin, and Alexey Pushkarev. The unusual event became a unique way to congratulate city residents on the upcoming New Year, reports infor.kz.
