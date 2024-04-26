This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11 missing in Guangdong rainstorm
Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'
World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul
China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars
The study has important implications for understanding the dense remnants of dead stars in the Milky Way and their radiation characteristics," Han said.
World Future Energy Summit 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Middle Corridor holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan - ambassador
The topic of the Middle Corridor is currently under active discussion. Essentially, it revives the operation of the old classical Silk Road, which originally passed through Central Asian countries, including the Caucasus. We are continuously working on this issue, including maximizing multimodal transportation along the corridor," the ambassador said.
Death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi landslides rises to 20
Dubai International named world’s busiest international airport for 10th consecutive year
Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,’’ said Griffith in a statement on this remarkable feat.
Our unwavering commitment to operational excellence has set new benchmarks, cementing DXB's position as a leading entity in global aviation. This remarkable achievement underscores Dubai's collaborative ethos. Our success owes much to the collective efforts of all service partners within the airport community and the broader aviation, travel, and tourism sectors. Together, we have bolstered Dubai's reputation as the premier destination, offering unparalleled travel experiences worldwide.’’
As we look ahead, our focus remains clear. We are determined to maintain DXB's dominant position for the next decade and beyond. Through sustained collaboration and innovation, we are poised to shape the future of global aviation, ensuring DXB remains synonymous with excellence across every facet of the passenger journey," he concluded.
Notably, cargo continues to play a key role in world commerce despite the year-over-year decrease. Hong Kong International Airport has maintained the top position, followed by Memphis International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Doha International Airport rejoins the top 10, jumping to number 8 with a growth of 6.3% over 2019.
The rankings highlight the crucial role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel. ACI World remains dedicated to advocating for airports worldwide throughout pivotal stages of policy formulation and to advancing the pursuit of airport excellence."
Death toll rises to 10 following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake
