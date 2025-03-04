This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1 dead, over 80 homes lost as wildfire spreads in northeast Japan
37 injured in bus crash in Türkiye's Canakkale province
Çanakkale Gelibolu'da, sürücüsünün kontrolünü kaybettiği tur otobüsü yoldan çıktı. Kazada 3'ü ağır, 37 kişi yaralandı.— Kar360 (@kar360haber) March 3, 2025
İlk belirlemelere göre otobüs şoförü Y.B.'nin uyuduğu iddia edildi.pic.twitter.com/NYyueyMsVC
Population of Kyrgyzstan rises, reaches almost 7.3mln
Island off Australia's northeast coast starts evacuation due to cyclone
There is high confidence that Alfred will remain well off the Queensland coast into the weekend," it said.
There is high uncertainty though, in regards to Alfred's movement beyond Saturday, with the possible risk that Alfred may move closer to the central or southern Queensland coast by Sunday."
Austrian company plans to build hospital in Kyrgyzstan
Global debt hits record high of $318T in 2024
Nearly $7 trillion was added to global debt in 2024, marking a new record annual high of $318 trillion," said the report. "Total global debt-to-GDP rose for the first time in four years, as GDP growth slowed down, and inflation pressures eased."
18 killed, 31 injured as bus overturns in eastern Thailand
3 dead, 5 injured after bridge collapses at highway construction site in South Korea
Swiss company invited to join cable car construction project in Kyrgyzstan
