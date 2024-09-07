Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of PresidentEducational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President
03.09.2024, 17:25 4471
293 killed, 564 injured in monsoon rain-related accidents in Pakistan
Images | Jan Ali/Xinhua
A total of 293 people have been killed and 564 others injured in monsoon rain-triggered accidents in Pakistan in the past two months as heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rains have partially or fully damaged 19,572 houses, 39 bridges and several schools across the country, said the agency, adding that nearly 1,077 livestock have also perished from July 1 to Aug. 31.
Most of the damages and casualties were reported from the eastern Punjab province, where 112 people lost their lives and 302 others sustained injuries due to torrential rains, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with 88 deaths and 129 injuries.
The agency said a fresh spell of moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in parts of Pakistan in the coming days.
06.09.2024, 10:48 1386
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
At least 17 pupils were burned to death and 13 others seriously injured following a fire incident at a school in central Kenya, local police confirmed Friday, Xinhua reports.
National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said that 14 pupils were sent to hospital with serious burns following the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary Academy in Nyeri County. One died after being admitted.
05.09.2024, 11:56 1681
High school shooting in U.S. Georgia leaves 4 dead, 9 injured
Four people were killed and nine wounded in a campus shooting at a high school in the U.S. state of Georgia on Wednesday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The four deceased are two students and two teachers at the Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, about 70 km north of Atlanta, Georgia's biggest city.
The shooter has been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the high school, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Chris Hosey told a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Gray opened fire at the high school shortly before 10:30 a.m. He surrendered to police as soon as he was confronted by a school resource officer, Hosey said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency responders were dispatched to the school following the shooting.
The shooter will be charged with murder and will be tried as an adult, Hosey said.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said he is not aware of any connection between the suspected shooter and the victims.
Hosey said part of the investigation is looking into every aspect of the shooter, his connection at the school.
Another nine people injured in the shooting have been taken to hospitals, Hosey said. In addition to the patients with gunshot wounds, five people were hospitalized with panic attack symptoms, a hospital spokesperson said.
The school was put on a hard lockdown after the shooting took place. Schools in Barrow County will be closed for the rest of the week, according to Dallas LeDuff, the county's superintendent.
The deadly school shooting has prompted officials to step up patrols around campuses in Atlanta.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to "senseless gun violence."
What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart," he said.
The president called on lawmakers to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers.
Over 380 mass shootings have occurred in the United States in 2024 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed.
04.09.2024, 15:36 1841
Kyrgyzstan, China open new checkpoint on border
Images | Kabar
A ceremonial opening of a new Bedel checkpoint took place on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and the People's Republic of China, Kabar reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers reported that the opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, as well as Chairman of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Erkin Tuniyaz, who headed the Chinese delegation.
The ceremony began with video addresses by Chairman of the Cabinet - Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Zhaparov and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR Ma Xingrui.
In a video address, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov noted that the opening of the checkpoint was made possible by the agreements between the heads of the two states - Sadyr Zhaparov and Xi Jinping, which marked a new page in the history of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations.
The Bedel checkpoint will become not only a gateway for further economic cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship and mutual respect between our countries. I am confident that in the near future it will become an important international transport and logistics corridor that will contribute to an increase in trade and passenger traffic between China and the countries of Central Asia," said Akylbek Zhaparov.
Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPC Ma Xingrui noted that the opening of the Bedel checkpoint will make a significant contribution to the development of good-neighborly and strategic relations between the two countries. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the new transport corridor will become the third major gate and bridge linking Kyrgyzstan and China along with the Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, promoting even closer interaction and expanding existing routes.
This unique project, located on the border between the picturesque Issyk-Kul region and the prosperous Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. A lot of work has been done in a short time, and there are still many tasks ahead. This is only the beginning of our long journey," Bakyt Torobaev added.
Chairman of the People’s Government of the XUAR Erkin Tuniyaz expressed confidence that the opening of the Bedel checkpoint will open a new stage in Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, creating new projects and opportunities that will contribute to the well-being and prosperity of both peoples.
The Bedel checkpoint was opened under a simplified procedure with the creation of temporary infrastructure. Full-scale construction of the road, as well as the creation of customs and border infrastructure that meets international standards, will be jointly implemented by 2027.
03.09.2024, 10:23 4571
School bus rams into crowd in east China, 11 dead
A school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, resulting in approximately a dozen casualties, according to local authorities of Dongping County, Xinhua reports.
The accident occurred after 7 a.m. when the bus, customized for transporting students, collided with students standing at the roadside.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
02.09.2024, 13:06 4771
Uzbekistan and Dubai enhance collaboration in tourism
Images | uza.uz
During a recent roundtable discussion in Tashkent, the tourism opportunities of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism were presented, UzA reports.
Here is what the Regional Head of Proximity Markets of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Bader Ali Habib, said about this: Currently, comprehensive ties between our countries are strengthening. This contributes to increasing the tourism potential of the two countries.
Dubai had a record year in 2023, with 17.15 million foreign tourists visiting the Emirates. This trend will continue in 2024. In January-June this year, Dubai was visited by 9.31 million foreign tourists, 9 percent more than in the same period last year.
The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism recorded record attendance figures in 2023. In particular, a significant increase in the number of tourists from Uzbekistan was noted. Compared with the summer season of 2022, in 2023, the tourist flow increased by 81 percent. Compared with the summer season of 2019, it increased by 160 percent. In 2024, the tourist flow from Uzbekistan continues to grow. In particular, in the first quarter of the year, visitors increased by 8 percent compared to the same period last year. This is due to the growing popularity of Dubai and the successful development of the country’s tourism sector. Established direct flights between Dubai, Tashkent, and Samarkand strengthen the ties between these cities.
Uzbekistan is becoming an important and promising market for Dubai, and we are pleased with the steady growth in the number of Uzbekistan tourists coming to the Emirates. Thanks to the availability of direct flights and the absence of visa barriers, tourism has become very convenient for citizens of Uzbekistan. Dubai attracts tourists with its unique cultural events, attractions, and excellent service. We strive to provide guests an unforgettable experience and a comfortable and safe holiday.
Dubai’s excellent tourism performance is recognized internationally. Starting in 2024, the city was ranked number one in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the third time.
With new attractions and events attracting tourists worldwide, Dubai has established itself as a global hub for leisure and entertainment and continues to strengthen its position. One of its most recent achievements was opening the first Real Madrid World theme park at Dubai Parks and Resorts, operated by a renowned football club. This was achieved through a long-term agreement between DET and Real Madrid in October last year. The deal opens new opportunities for the two organizations and supports Dubai’s D33 economic goal.
More than 100 Dubai hotels offer visitors a special Kids Go Free promotion during the summer. As part of the promotion, children under 12 can stay, eat, and visit attractions in the city for free.
The Dubai Summer Surprises shopping festival is also held regularly. From June 28 to September 1, visitors and residents of Dubai are offered incredible discounts, special offers, and cultural events. The shopping festival is held from December 13 to January 19 in the winter.
29.08.2024, 20:45 21201
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast
Images | Anadolu
A 3,600-year-old bronze dagger, believed to be from the Minoan civilization, has been unearthed off the coast of Türkiye, marking a major archaeological discovery, Anadolu reports.
Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the find on X, stating, "During underwater excavations conducted off the coast of Kumluca in Antalya, a bronze dagger with silver rivets, attributed to the Minoan civilization of Crete, was discovered."
Ersoy emphasized the significance of the discovery, calling it one of the most important finds in the history of underwater archaeology, not only in Türkiye but globally.
The minister also extended his gratitude to Akdeniz University and the Directorate of Excavations and Research for their diligent work in uncovering the ancient artifact.
29.08.2024, 19:53 20991
2.5-meter deep sinkhole swallows car in Seoul, injuring 2
Images | Yonhap
A car fell into a 2.5-meter deep sinkhole that suddenly appeared in the middle of a road in Seoul on Thursday, injuring two passengers aboard, authorities said, Yonhap reports.
At around 11:25 a.m., the sinkhole abruptly appeared on a road in Seodaemun district in western Seoul, according to the police and the fire agency. The sinkhole was six meters in width, four meters in length and 2.5 meters in depth.
The sinkhole swallowed a car that was driving across the spot, severely injuring the 82-year-old male driver and 79-year-old female passenger.
They were taken to a nearby hospital, with the woman having regained consciousness through cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the authorities.
The authorities said there was no damage to a gas pipe that was located just beneath the sinkhole.
The Seoul city government reportedly examined the road through ground penetrating radar in May but had not found any signs of a sinkhole.
We are excavating the road to check if there are any problems with the underground facilities and investigating whether activities at large construction sites nearby had any effect or recent heavy rains washed out the soil in the area," an official at the city government said.
Experts also said soil erosion from rain or a problem related to an underground facility could be potential causes for the accident.
29.08.2024, 18:54 20756
At least 52 dead amid devastating floods in Bangladesh
The death toll from devastating floods that have ravaged southeastern Bangladesh for weeks reached 52 on Thursday, according to a report of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, as millions of people remained cut off in parts of the country, Xinhua reports.
Twenty-one more flood-related deaths were reported in Bangladesh on Thursday, raising the toll from the current flooding to 52, according to the National Disaster Response Coordination Center under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
Of the deceased, 14 died in Cumilla, 17 in Feni, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, eight in Noakhali, and one each in Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar.
Over 5 million people have been affected by the floodwaters that hit 11 of the country's 64 districts and caused colossal damage to life, property and standing crops.
The report said more than half a million flood-affected people, including women and children, took shelter in 3,403 centers.
The ongoing devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains and sudden onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders have left over 1 million people marooned in about a dozen southeastern and northeastern districts.
Earlier, Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus urged all concerned to continue their efforts in rescuing stranded people, providing emergency healthcare, and extending cooperation for the victims.
The authorities have sent teams of disaster response forces to carry out rescue operations, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where the flood-affected people have taken shelter.
