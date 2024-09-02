29.08.2024, 19:53 7791
2.5-meter deep sinkhole swallows car in Seoul, injuring 2
A car fell into a 2.5-meter deep sinkhole that suddenly appeared in the middle of a road in Seoul on Thursday, injuring two passengers aboard, authorities said, Yonhap reports.
At around 11:25 a.m., the sinkhole abruptly appeared on a road in Seodaemun district in western Seoul, according to the police and the fire agency. The sinkhole was six meters in width, four meters in length and 2.5 meters in depth.
The sinkhole swallowed a car that was driving across the spot, severely injuring the 82-year-old male driver and 79-year-old female passenger.
They were taken to a nearby hospital, with the woman having regained consciousness through cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the authorities.
The authorities said there was no damage to a gas pipe that was located just beneath the sinkhole.
The Seoul city government reportedly examined the road through ground penetrating radar in May but had not found any signs of a sinkhole.
We are excavating the road to check if there are any problems with the underground facilities and investigating whether activities at large construction sites nearby had any effect or recent heavy rains washed out the soil in the area," an official at the city government said.
Experts also said soil erosion from rain or a problem related to an underground facility could be potential causes for the accident.
29.08.2024, 20:45 8001
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast
A 3,600-year-old bronze dagger, believed to be from the Minoan civilization, has been unearthed off the coast of Türkiye, marking a major archaeological discovery, Anadolu reports.
Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the find on X, stating, "During underwater excavations conducted off the coast of Kumluca in Antalya, a bronze dagger with silver rivets, attributed to the Minoan civilization of Crete, was discovered."
Ersoy emphasized the significance of the discovery, calling it one of the most important finds in the history of underwater archaeology, not only in Türkiye but globally.
The minister also extended his gratitude to Akdeniz University and the Directorate of Excavations and Research for their diligent work in uncovering the ancient artifact.
29.08.2024, 18:54 7601
At least 52 dead amid devastating floods in Bangladesh
The death toll from devastating floods that have ravaged southeastern Bangladesh for weeks reached 52 on Thursday, according to a report of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, as millions of people remained cut off in parts of the country, Xinhua reports.
Twenty-one more flood-related deaths were reported in Bangladesh on Thursday, raising the toll from the current flooding to 52, according to the National Disaster Response Coordination Center under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
Of the deceased, 14 died in Cumilla, 17 in Feni, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, eight in Noakhali, and one each in Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar.
Over 5 million people have been affected by the floodwaters that hit 11 of the country's 64 districts and caused colossal damage to life, property and standing crops.
The report said more than half a million flood-affected people, including women and children, took shelter in 3,403 centers.
The ongoing devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains and sudden onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders have left over 1 million people marooned in about a dozen southeastern and northeastern districts.
Earlier, Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus urged all concerned to continue their efforts in rescuing stranded people, providing emergency healthcare, and extending cooperation for the victims.
The authorities have sent teams of disaster response forces to carry out rescue operations, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where the flood-affected people have taken shelter.
28.08.2024, 13:17 10471
Crypto wealth boom: Millionaire population jumps 95% in one year
The number of owners of cryptocurrency assets worth more than $1 mln has almost doubled (+95%) over the past year and amounted to 172,300 people, TASS reported.
According to the report by Swiss consulting company Henley & Partners, the number of people who own cryptocurrencies worth more than $100 mln has grown by 79% in a year and reached 325 people as of June 30. There was also an increase in the number of crypto-billionaires - there are now 28 of them in the world, which is 27% more than a year ago.
Experts also noted a 111% increase in the number of millionaires who own bitcoin, with the figure reaching 85,400 people. It is noted that the total number of cryptocurrency users in the world has reached 560 mln (+32% year-on-year), and its total market value has reached $2.3 trillion (+89%).
22.08.2024, 22:27 24821
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up by 10.5% in Q2 2024
Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 10.5 per cent during the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics (GAS) announced, WAM reports.
The International Trade Bulletin for the second quarter of 2024, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), showed that national non-oil exports increased by 1.4 percent, excluding re-exports, and the value of re-exported goods increased by 39.1 percent during the same period.
The results of the bulletin showed that the value of non-petroleum exports including re-exports increased by 4.3 percent, while commodity exports in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, and the value of imports decreased by 5.6 per cent, due to a decrease in petroleum exports by 3.3 percent.
The proportion of petroleum exports in total exports in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 75 per cent compared to 77.4 percent in the same quarter of last year.
22.08.2024, 13:47 24591
Kyrgyzstan implements 100 major projects in agriculture
In accordance with the decree of President Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is implementing 100 projects to develop the agro-industrial complex, Kabar reports.
96 projects are currently being implemented within the framework of 100 projects to develop the agro-industrial complex, the ministry said.
The projects cover various areas, including fish farming, poultry farming, animal husbandry, wool processing.
To date, 19 projects have already received funding totaling over 1 billion soms (TLC, wool processing, dairy, poultry farming, scientific and educational projects, fish farming, animal husbandry, agricultural crops).
The financing was provided within the framework of the Agro-Industrial Complex Lending Program (AIC) through the state-owned Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank, as well as through bilateral development funds (RKDF, UKRF, etc.) and international organizations.
Another 8 projects have been approved for financing in the amount of more than 760 million soms. After completing the necessary procedures, entrepreneurs will be able to receive these funds.
For the remaining 69 projects, work is underway on financing, resolving land issues and obtaining permits.
An important aspect is supporting small and medium-sized businesses, which contributes to the creation of jobs, improving socio-economic conditions in rural areas and increasing food security in the country.
The Ministry closely cooperates with national and international financial institutions, providing access to the necessary resources for the implementation of projects. All these measures are aimed at creating favorable conditions for all participants in the agricultural sector and the sustainable development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.
16.08.2024, 13:37 53111
China tightens precautions at ports as global mpox cases increase
Chinese customs authorities have announced tighter surveillance measures at ports of entry to prevent the import of the mpox virus, following a rise in global cases, Xinhua reports.
People coming from countries and regions where mpox cases have been confirmed and who have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms such as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and rashes, should declare their conditions to customs upon entry, China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) said.
Customs officers will implement medical measures and conduct sampling and testing in accordance with the prescribed procedures, according to the GAC in an online statement.
Additionally, contaminated or potentially contaminated vehicles, containers and goods from countries and regions where mpox cases have been reported will be sanitized according to prescribed procedures.
These new measures, which took effect immediately upon announcement on Aug. 15, will be valid for six months, the GAC noted.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.
Data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that during the past week alone, more than 2,000 new mpox cases have been reported in Africa. Last week, the health body said some 38,465 mpox cases and 1,456 deaths had been reported in Africa since January 2022 -- affecting at least 16 countries across all five regions of Africa.
15.08.2024, 17:17 54006
Over 13,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Since the beginning of the year, 13,076 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported, Kabar reports.
Active transmission of the measles virus is still being recorded in Bishkek city and Chui and Osh regions. The main cause of the disease remains the large number of refusals from routine and additional immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.
One of the important measures in response to the measles outbreak was the implementation of additional and catch-up immunization campaigns in response to the measles outbreak.
The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis regularly initiates and conducts trainings for medical workers in the regions of the country, where they dwell in detail on contraindications, vaccine safety, and educational work with the population.
This work is carried out within the framework of:
- strengthening routine immunization throughout the republic;
- strengthening measures to increase the coverage of preventive vaccinations with an emphasis on parents who refuse vaccinations.
15.08.2024, 14:35 53256
North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in Dec
North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in December after shutting itself off for more than four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Beijing-based tour agency said, Kyodo reports.
Koryo Tours said on its website Wednesday that it has received confirmation from its local partner that tourism to Samjiyon, located at the foot of Mt. Paektu near the North Korean border with China and potentially the rest of the country, will officially resume in December.
Pyongyang shut its borders in early 2020 due to the pandemic but has accepted a small number of Russian tour groups since early this year. Koryo Tours said official itineraries and dates for its North Korean tours will be announced in the coming weeks.
Before the public health crisis, Chinese nationals had made up a large number of foreign tourists visiting North Korea.
In July, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Samjiyon and said the country will build a large ski resort nearby. He said the resort will make "even foreign friends feel peculiar attraction," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
