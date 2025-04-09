This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan
relevant news
Korean firefighters struggle to contain wildfire in Hadong after sunset
Make sure to have residents at risk from the fires swiftly take shelter and establish fire lines in advance to prevent any casualties," Ko told a disaster response meeting.
Myanmar's earthquake death toll reaches 3,564
Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after severe weather kills 18
Drone video captured the flooding in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Saturday, as catastrophic and deadly flooding impacted the state. pic.twitter.com/ISQDX3earx— AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 6, 2025
China accelerates humanoid robot development for diverse applications
Standing 1.7 meters tall with advanced cognitive capabilities, Kuavo is our next-generation service robot," said Guo Da, sales manager at Shenzhen-based Leju Robotics. "Currently deployed in universities, exhibition halls and automotive plants, the model is set to enter homes and offer services in the future."
Myanmar earthquake leaves ancient town in ruins
All buildings and houses in Tada-U have been destroyed by the earthquake," said one resident.
We are deeply concerned by its impact on the people of Myanmar and are taking swift action to support emergency relief efforts," said Winfried Wicklein, ADB Director General for Southeast Asia.
China established Myanmar’s first post-quake international relief shelter, providing temporary housing and medical service for 900 displaced individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.
Italy's Etna Volcano spews ash, lava again
China successfully launches new satellite
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 3,000 as rescuers search for survivors
