6 killed, 3 injured as lorry rams into vehicles at police stop in southern Spain

Six people were killed and three others seriously injured when a lorry rammed into several vehicles at a police stop on the AP-4 highway close to the southern Spanish city of Seville in the early hours of Tuesday, Xinhua reports.





The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) when the lorry smashed into several vehicles after appearing to run out of control, the Spanish Civil Guard reported.





Among the dead were two civil guards and four civilians, whose cars were being checked.





The driver of the lorry was unhurt and later tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.





The cause of the accident is under investigation. An early hypothesis holds that the driver was either distracted or asleep at the wheel and did not see the police stop until the last moment.





Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted a message on social media, expressing solidarity to the families of those who died in the accident.