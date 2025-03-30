27.03.2025, 21:12 14451

Bolivia declares national emergency as flooding displaces thousands

Bolivia declared a national emergency on Wednesday as weeks of torrential rains and flooding have left dozens dead and affected more than 378,000 families across the country, Xinhua reports.

President Luis Arce said at a press conference that the severe weather is the worst Bolivia has seen in four decades, prompting urgent action to speed up aid and coordinate disaster response with regional authorities.

At least 51 people have died and over 2,500 homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to civil defense officials.

The declaration will allow the government to fast-track emergency funding, aid deliveries, and reconstruction plans once conditions stabilize.

We won't leave anyone behind," Arce said.


In recent week, heavy rainfall has caused many rivers to overflow across Bolivia, and many municipalities have declared a state of disaster to seek immediate assistance and activate emergency resources for the affected communities.
 

29.03.2025, 12:33 4836

Thailand records 77 aftershocks following Myanmar earthquake

The Thai Meteorological Department has recorded 77 aftershocks following a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, TASS reports.

After the earthquake along Sagaing fault in Myanmar 77 slight intensity aftershocks were registered by 6:00 a.m. (2:00 a.m. Moscow time) on Saturday. They were almost not felt in many regions of Thailand," the department said in a statement.


A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing 144 people. Tremors were felt in China, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated the magnitude at 8.2.

It was reported that a total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported.
 

29.03.2025, 09:28 4946

694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake

694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake
Images | yktnews.com
A total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported, Xinhua reports.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday afternoon, acording to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

Official reports said that the earthquake caused a power supply system failure. Mobile networks were also not working smoothly, and there was no mobile signal in some areas of Yangon. Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway.
 

28.03.2025, 20:27 5176

Shanghai records earliest temperature of 30 degrees in 92 years

Shanghai experienced temperatures above 30°C on Tuesday, marking the earliest occurrence of such heat in a year since records began in 1933, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Service, TV BRICS reports.

According to CGTN, climate analyst Shi Jiawen noted that the unseasonable warmth stemmed from a collision between cold air shifting southward due to the La Nina phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific and warm currents pushed north by rising global temperatures. These opposing forces met over the Yangtze River Delta, leading to dramatic temperature fluctuations. The weather bureau also predicts a sharp cooldown for the city in the coming days.

Typically, the city’s first 30°C day arrives in late April or early May, with March appearances being rare. Data from the Xujiahui Observatory shows that in the past 150 years, March temperatures have only reached or exceeded 30°C twice - on 20 March 1933, and 31 March 1945.
 

26.03.2025, 20:30 22916

Strong winds whip up western Japan wildfires, 8 buildings lost

Strong winds intensified out-of-control wildfires in two western Japan prefectures on Wednesday, leaving at least eight buildings destroyed, Kyodo reports.

As of Tuesday, the fire in Ehime had burned more than 214 hectares in Imabari, engulfing six houses and two warehouses. Meanwhile, in Okayama Prefecture, approximately 310 hectares have burned in the cities of Okayama and the neighboring Tamano.

Firefighters and Ground Self-Defense Forces were working to control the blazes that were first reported Sunday afternoon in both prefectures.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed relevant agencies to do their utmost to contain the fire and ensure residents are safely evacuated.

On Tuesday night, Ehime held a disaster response meeting to assess the spread of the fire as helicopters from the GSDF conducted 55 water drops. Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura stressed that the "situation remains dangerous despite there being no casualties."

Imabari has issued evacuation orders to more than 5,800 people across roughly 3,000 households, while similar orders have also been issued in Okayama and Tamano.

The latest blazes came after a massive wildfire in Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, burned around 3,000 hectares of the city over 12 days from late February before it was brought under control.
 

26.03.2025, 18:26 23431

Wildfires spread in Korea’s southeastern region as death toll climbs to 24

Firefighters were scrambling Wednesday to contain a wave of wildfires that tore through the southeastern region and killed at least 24, but strong winds and dry weather have continued to hamper efforts to limit the spread of wildfires, Yonhap reports.

Scores of firefighting helicopters, about 5,000 personnel and some 560 pieces of equipment were mobilized, but the wildfires that began in Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang Province last Friday have spread across the region's northeast.

For five days, the fires have spread to nearby Uiseong and were advancing to neighboring Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok.

Of the 24 victims from the wildfires, 20 were found in Uiseong and four were from Sancheong as of 4 p.m., according to data from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Police and fire authorities earlier tallied 21 deaths in the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province: two in Andong, three in Cheongsong, six in Yeongyang and seven in Yeongdeok.

The wildfires are at risk of spreading further to eastern coastal regions due to the strong winds, raising concerns the flames could reach the coastal county of Uljin, home to a major nuclear power plant.

A forestry official urged caution against unpredictable factors, such as sudden shifts in the wind direction, noting that while the Uiseong wildfires initially spread eastward, southerly and southwesterly winds were observed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Yeongyang, four of the five victims were found burned to death on a road at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, acting President Han Duck-soo called for all-out efforts to help prevent the further spread of the deadly wildfires, describing them as "the worst ever wildfires."

So far, the wildfires have destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories, Han said.

The engulfing flames destroyed Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient temple built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935). National treasures stored in the temple had been relocated to other locations.

Earlier Wednesday, a firefighting helicopter with one pilot crashed in Uiseong while battling a large wildfire in the country, killing the pilot.

The North and South Gyeongsang regions are home to numerous historical and cultural assets, including national treasures.

With the blazes showing signs of drawing closer, tensions were again rising around Hahoe Folk Village in Andong.

Authorities said the wildfire has advanced to within just 5 kilometers of Hahoe Village and plan to deploy two firefighting helicopters as a preemptive measure.

Hahoe, about 190 km southeast of Seoul, is one of the most famous and popular folk villages in South Korea and was listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage site in 2010. It preserves houses and traditions from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
 

26.03.2025, 14:52 22711

Kazakh gymnasts secure 9 gold medals at tournament in Greece

The Kazakhstan rhythmic gymnastics team had a successful performance at the Aphrodite Cup 2025 in Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Team Kazakhstan pocketed nine gold, five silver, and one bronze medals.

In the senior competitions, Erika Zhailauova took first place in the all-round, ribbon routine, and second place in the ball routine. Milana Parfilova was unbeatable in the hoop routine. Aiym Meirzhanova secured the second spot in the ribbon and third - in the all-round.

In team events, Kazakhstan claimed two gold and one silver medals.

The junior gymnasts also stood out in Greece. Akmaral Yerekesheva won three gold medals for her all-round, ball, and ribbon routines. She also earned two silver medals for hoop and clubs exercises.

Aiganym Rysbek finished 1st in the all-round event.
 

21.03.2025, 16:22 59911

Bishkek celebrates Nooruz holiday

Bishkek solemnly celebrates today the Nooruz holiday, Kabar reports.

The festive event began with a theatrical prologue dedicated to the awakening of nature, the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new life.

After that, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Zhunushaliev made a congratulatory speech, and the event continued with a concert organized at a high level by the city administration.

In addition, various entertainments were organized for the citizens and guests of the capital in accordance with the traditions and customs of the Kyrgyz people, and the audience was treated to sumolok (national dish prepared especially for Nooruz).

The Nooruz holiday is always celebrated on March 21. At this time, day and night become equal, and daylight hours begin to increase.
 

21.03.2025, 15:24 59581

Egypt discovers 3000-year-old military leader's tomb: ministry

Egypt discovers 3000-year-old military leader's tomb: ministry
Images | Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua
An Egyptian archaeological mission has uncovered a tomb of a military leader from the reign of King Ramses III (around 1184 BC-1153 BC), the second king of the 20th Dynasty, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

A group of mass and individual graves from the Greco-Roman Period (around 332 BC-640 AD) and Late Period of ancient Egypt (around 747 BC-332 BC) were also discovered, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the discovery was made during the mission's work in the Maskhouta area of Ismailia Governorate, northeast of Egypt.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, emphasized the discovery demonstrates the military importance of the site in protecting the country's eastern borders during the New Kingdom, according to the statement.

Some of the artifacts found inside the military commander's tomb, including bronze tools, arrowheads, and the remains of a scepter, revealed the importance of their owner, who held a high-ranking military position, Khaled said.

The tomb, built of mud brick, consists of a main burial chamber and three other chambers.

A gold ring bearing the cartouche of King Ramses III, a collection of beads and stones of various shapes and colors, and a small ivory box were also found.

The mission also discovered a collection of alabaster vessels, all in good condition and decorated with engravings, including two cartouches of King Horemheb (around 1323-1295 BC), one of the most important leaders and warrior kings during the 18th Dynasty.
 

