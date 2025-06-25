This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China-SCO Forum on Digital Development and Cooperation held in Karamay
Chinese scientists achieve new efficiency record in solar-to-hydrogen conversion
Oil prices surge as U.S. joins strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
The current geopolitical escalation provides the fundamental catalyst for prices to traverse higher and potentially spiral towards $100, with $120 per barrel appearing increasingly plausible," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet.
The parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed," said Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission. "The final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council," Kowsari added.
Uzbekistan plans to construct high-capacity nuclear power plant
Kyrgyzstan launches SDG investor map to drive sustainable investment
New mosaic floors, inscription found at Olympos Ancient City in Türkiye
Olympos continues to surprise us with its mosaics. In 2017, 2022, and 2023, we discovered richly decorated mosaic floors at the sites we worked on. This year, we uncovered and restored the floor mosaics of Church No. 1," he said.
Over 100 Paleolithic sites unearthed in NW China's Shaanxi
Death toll rises to 9 in Austria school shooting: media
More than 70 nations to call for int'l plastic pollution reduction targets
