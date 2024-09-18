This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station
relevant news
Protocol signed to launch construction of a low-power NPP in Uzbekistan
Today’s signing marks the transition to active work on the implementation of the first LPNPP in Uzbekistan and will allow us to begin direct work at the construction site soon", said Otabek Amanov, Director of the Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant under the Uzatom Agency.
The protocol signed today confirms the fulfillment of the priority conditions in terms of regulatory and financial obligations of the parties. Rosatom’s Engineering Division is beginning to actively develop the documentation to obtain a license for the placement of the LPNPP and survey work at the construction site", said Pavel Bezrukov, Director of NPP Construction Projects in Central Asia at JSC ASE.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
High school shooting in U.S. Georgia leaves 4 dead, 9 injured
What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan, China open new checkpoint on border
The Bedel checkpoint will become not only a gateway for further economic cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship and mutual respect between our countries. I am confident that in the near future it will become an important international transport and logistics corridor that will contribute to an increase in trade and passenger traffic between China and the countries of Central Asia," said Akylbek Zhaparov.
This unique project, located on the border between the picturesque Issyk-Kul region and the prosperous Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. A lot of work has been done in a short time, and there are still many tasks ahead. This is only the beginning of our long journey," Bakyt Torobaev added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
293 killed, 564 injured in monsoon rain-related accidents in Pakistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
School bus rams into crowd in east China, 11 dead
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbekistan and Dubai enhance collaboration in tourism
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.09.2024, 17:42Kazakh PM Bektenov: Major businesses need to exercise their social responsibility 11.09.2024, 09:16Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan31746Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan 13.09.2024, 19:0629596President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children 11.09.2024, 18:4227906Kazakhstan Participates in the "Yerevan Dialogue" 12.09.2024, 12:4427761Astana Expresses Readiness to Expand Cooperation with Prague and Tallinn 21.08.2024, 11:3682631Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Finland 22.08.2024, 21:49Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev82501Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev 22.08.2024, 16:3780556Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction 20.08.2024, 16:3378911Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games 20.08.2024, 14:1278416Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population