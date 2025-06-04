02.06.2025, 13:32 12646
Natural disasters have cost Australia an estimated $2.2B in losses so far in 2025: Report
Australia estimates that the immediate loss of economic activity from natural disasters so far in 2025 will be $2.2 billion, a report said Monday, Anadolu reports.
Partial data for the March quarter shows that natural disasters, including Cyclone Alfred and floods across New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland states, particularly impacted retail trade and household spending, said local broadcaster SBS News.
Massive flooding in NSW in late May has left 10,000 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.
In early March, Tropical Cyclone Alfred caused widespread damage and flooding to communities across southeastern Queensland and northern NSW.
Prolonged downpours flooded a vast area in southwest and central Queensland in late March and early April.
The government's Disaster Assist website lists 27 separate natural disasters from January-May, consisting of flooding, storms, cyclones, and bushfires.
Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain said the government would provide another $200 million in 2025-26 to increase communities' resilience, adaptability, and preparedness to cope with the impacts of natural disasters.
03.06.2025, 20:06 3311
China calls for strengthening financial cooperation within SCO
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday called for strengthening financial cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to give strong impetus to the development of regional countries, Xinhua reports.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a group meeting with foreign representatives attending a meeting of the SCO member states' finance ministers and central bank chiefs.
Ding said that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a series of important suggestions and measures for jointly building a more beautiful home of the SCO at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" meeting last year in Astana.
China is willing to take its rotating presidency of the SCO as an opportunity and work with other member states to prioritize development, strengthen financial cooperation, expand the local currency settlement, promote digital inclusive finance, and actively work for the establishment of an SCO development bank, Ding said.
Speaking on behalf of the foreign side, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev spoke highly of the work carried out by China as the rotating chair of the SCO, and expressed the willingness to collaborate with the Chinese side to uphold the "Shanghai Spirit" and promote regional prosperity and development.
03.06.2025, 10:23 2921
UN General Assembly elects former German foreign minister as 80th session president
The United Nations General Assembly today elected former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as President of its 80th session, which is scheduled to formally open on 9th September, WAM reports.
Baerbock secured 167 votes in the secret ballot held by the General Assembly, while her fellow German contender, Helga Schmid, received seven votes. Fourteen delegations abstained from voting.
At 44, Baerbock becomes one of the youngest individuals to assume this high-level international role. She is also the first woman from the Western European and Others Group (WEOG) to hold the position, and the fifth woman overall to preside over the General Assembly. The presidency rotates annually among the five regional groups of the United Nations.
In her acceptance speech following the vote, Baerbock acknowledged the significant global challenges ahead and pledged to serve as an impartial and unifying mediator for all 193 Member States, reaffirming her guiding theme, "Together for better."
She outlined three key priorities for her presidency: enhancing the UN’s efficiency and effectiveness, advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and transforming the General Assembly into a more inclusive forum.
Baerbock called for a United Nations that embraces all voices, describing the diversity within the General Assembly as a vital source of strength for the international community.
She also emphasised the importance of promoting gender equality, multilingualism, and engagement with civil society and youth. Addressing the UN 2.0 initiative launched by Secretary-General António Guterres in March, she stressed that the initiative should not merely be a cost-cutting exercise, but should reflect bold ambition and a readiness to make difficult decisions.
Our common goal is a strong, focused, agile and fit-for-purpose United Nations-one capable of fulfilling its core mission," Baerbock said. "We need a United Nations that delivers peace, development and justice."
02.06.2025, 14:31 12866
EDB: Kyrgyzstan's economy is growing at rapid pace
Gross domestic product in Kyrgyzstan increased by 11.7% in the first four months of 2025 - such data are provided in the weekly macro review of the Eurasian Development Bank, Kabar reports.
According to analysts, the key drivers of economic growth were industry, which provided an increase of 2.6 percentage points in the GDP dynamics, as well as the construction sector and domestic trade, which contributed 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.
Experts say that the data presented in the report indicate a sustainable and stable macroeconomic situation in Kyrgyzstan. It is important that stable growth is observed in key sectors. The real sector of the economy has started working, dozens of new industries are being launched, agricultural and livestock indicators are improving, prices for socially significant goods are stable, which restrains inflationary processes and maintains the stability of the national currency.
28.05.2025, 21:12 42671
SpaceX’s Starship rocket breaks up during 9th test flight
SpaceX’s Starship rocket blasted off Tuesday in its ninth test flight of the Elon Musk-led company’s efforts to demonstrate success after two failed missions earlier this year, Anadolu reports.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly. Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test," SpaceX said on X.
With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary," it added.
The 400-foot-tall rocket lifted off at 7.37 pm Eastern time (2337GMT) from SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, with approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The test followed upgrades made after upper-stage failures in January and March.
23.05.2025, 18:43 79246
Floods kill four and devastate eastern Australia
Record-breaking floods in eastern Australia have killed four people and stranded tens of thousands after days of relentless rain, Al Jazeera reports.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns visited affected communities on Friday, some of which have experienced their worst flooding on record this week.
Minns praised emergency workers and volunteers, who have rescued 678 people in recent days - 177 of them in the past 24 hours.
It’s an amazing, heroic logistical effort where, in very difficult circumstances, many volunteers put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a complete stranger," Minns told reporters.
Without the volunteers, we would have had hundreds of deaths and we’re in deep, deep gratitude."
As well as the four victims killed, one person is reported missing.
About 50,000 people are still isolated across New South Wales, the country’s most populous state. Entire towns remain cut off and roads submerged after a powerful weather system dumped months of rain in three days.
23.05.2025, 13:57 78801
Egypt to start assembling new generation electric vehicles
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the country is keen to accelerate the localisation of electric vehicle production and intensify cooperation with China, which holds a leading position in the industry, TV BRICS reports.
During a meeting with a Chinese delegation, the prime minister emphasised that the development of the automotive industry is a priority of the government's strategy, especially in the eco-friendly transport segment. He noted that Egypt has already adopted a special law stimulating the localisation of car production, and expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation.
As part of the agreements reached, the country will organise the assembly of new electric car models at a local plant for the first time. The production will start in three stages and the level of local components will be gradually increased from 45 per cent in the first stage to more than 60 per cent in the third.
The Prime Minister said that localisation efforts are being led by a special state team, and reiterated Egypt's interest in attracting investment in the automotive industry.
The Chinese side responded by announcing its intention to establish a training centre in Egypt to train specialists and transfer technological knowledge, which will further strengthen the country's production capacity.
23.05.2025, 12:12 78556
Small plane crashes into neighborhood in U.S. San Diego, 2 killed, 8 injured
At least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in U.S. southwestern city of San Diego early Thursday morning, authorities said, Xinhua reported.
The San Diego Police Department said in a post on X that the crash also damaged around 10 buildings in the neighborhood.
Local officials confirmed that the small plane, a Cessna jet, crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood just before 4 a.m. local time.
The crash sparked fires in multiple residences and vehicles, Dan Eddy, assistant chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told the media.
We have jet fuel all over the place. We have hazmat on scene right now, and we've asked for more resources to come for that," Eddy said.
Eddy said that all of the fatalities were on the plane, which could hold up to 10 people. Officials do not yet know how many were on board.
About 100 local residents were evacuated following the crash. Officials confirmed that the affected residences were military housing units.
22.05.2025, 19:14 82886
Xinjiang launches first direct air cargo route to Baltic Sea area
A flight carrying 51 tonnes of e-commerce goods departed from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and arrived in Tallinn, capital of Estonia, on Wednesday, representing the region's first direct air cargo route to the Baltic Sea area, CGTN reports.
The route is operated once weekly by a Boeing 767 freighter with a single-trip flight time of approximately 11 hours. Compared to conventional aircraft, it offers a 30 percent increase in cargo capacity, primarily transporting light industrial products such as garments and daily necessities, thereby cutting logistics costs.
This route enables Chinese sellers to directly connect with e-commerce platforms from northern Europe and helps improve the shopping experience for consumers in northern Europe, said Feng Liang, general manager of Xinjiang Wanshengtong Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.
To date, Urumqi, the capital city of the region, has established 20 international cargo routes to 20 cities, including 12 European routes covering major hubs in northern, eastern and western Europe.
From January to April this year, the customs at the Urumqi airport handled 1,584 cargo flights, a surge of 1,157.1 percent year on year, with the cargo throughput reaching 26,000 tonnes, up 522.2 percent year on year.
Zhao Beijing, an official with the customs, said the regular operation of multiple international air routes will help Xinjiang's cross-border e-commerce firms expand their footprints in overseas markets, promoting exports of textiles, electronics and other competitive industries so as to further facilitate trade under the Belt and Road Initiative.
