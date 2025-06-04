Natural disasters have cost Australia an estimated $2.2B in losses so far in 2025: Report

Tell a friend

The United Nations General Assembly today elected former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as President of its 80th session, which is scheduled to formally open on 9th September, WAM reports.





Baerbock secured 167 votes in the secret ballot held by the General Assembly, while her fellow German contender, Helga Schmid, received seven votes. Fourteen delegations abstained from voting.





At 44, Baerbock becomes one of the youngest individuals to assume this high-level international role. She is also the first woman from the Western European and Others Group (WEOG) to hold the position, and the fifth woman overall to preside over the General Assembly. The presidency rotates annually among the five regional groups of the United Nations.





In her acceptance speech following the vote, Baerbock acknowledged the significant global challenges ahead and pledged to serve as an impartial and unifying mediator for all 193 Member States, reaffirming her guiding theme, "Together for better."





She outlined three key priorities for her presidency: enhancing the UN’s efficiency and effectiveness, advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and transforming the General Assembly into a more inclusive forum.





Baerbock called for a United Nations that embraces all voices, describing the diversity within the General Assembly as a vital source of strength for the international community.





She also emphasised the importance of promoting gender equality, multilingualism, and engagement with civil society and youth. Addressing the UN 2.0 initiative launched by Secretary-General António Guterres in March, she stressed that the initiative should not merely be a cost-cutting exercise, but should reflect bold ambition and a readiness to make difficult decisions.





Our common goal is a strong, focused, agile and fit-for-purpose United Nations-one capable of fulfilling its core mission," Baerbock said. "We need a United Nations that delivers peace, development and justice."