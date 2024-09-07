This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
School bus rams into crowd in east China, 11 dead
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
High school shooting in U.S. Georgia leaves 4 dead, 9 injured
What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart," he said.
Kyrgyzstan, China open new checkpoint on border
The Bedel checkpoint will become not only a gateway for further economic cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship and mutual respect between our countries. I am confident that in the near future it will become an important international transport and logistics corridor that will contribute to an increase in trade and passenger traffic between China and the countries of Central Asia," said Akylbek Zhaparov.
This unique project, located on the border between the picturesque Issyk-Kul region and the prosperous Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. A lot of work has been done in a short time, and there are still many tasks ahead. This is only the beginning of our long journey," Bakyt Torobaev added.
293 killed, 564 injured in monsoon rain-related accidents in Pakistan
Uzbekistan and Dubai enhance collaboration in tourism
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast
2.5-meter deep sinkhole swallows car in Seoul, injuring 2
We are excavating the road to check if there are any problems with the underground facilities and investigating whether activities at large construction sites nearby had any effect or recent heavy rains washed out the soil in the area," an official at the city government said.
At least 52 dead amid devastating floods in Bangladesh
