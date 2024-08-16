12.08.2024, 10:04 2606
Wildfires near Athens force evacuation amid intense heat, strong wind
Images | Xinhua/Marios Lolos
Thick plumes of smoke covered a large part of Athens on Sunday as two major wildfires broke out near the Greek capital, forcing the evacuation of two communities. But no injuries have been reported yet, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.
In Varnavas, located in the northeastern Attica region, near Marathon - the birthplace of the Marathon race, 165 firefighters were battling the flames. They are supported by 12 water-dropping airplanes and helicopters.
In Neo Mazi near Megara town in western Attica, 48 firefighters, along with four water-dropping airplanes and helicopters, had been deployed to combat the fire.
Strong winds, reaching up to seven on the Beaufort scale, were complicating efforts to extinguish the blazes.
Forested zones have been mostly affected, according to the Fire Brigade. Some houses in Neo Mazi were damaged and remain at risk.
Greek authorities had advised everyone to stay alert as fire danger is heightened due to extreme temperatures in several regions.
Over the past few weeks, the Fire Brigade faced dozens of wildfire fronts daily. Greece experiences numerous wildfires each summer due to heatwaves linked to climate change and arson. This year two people have lost their lives in wildfires, while 20 were reported dead last year.
13.08.2024, 11:37
Over 40 countries sent films to the Tashkent International Film Festival
This was announced at an extended meeting on preparations for the 16th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" at the Palace of National Cinematography, UzA reports.
The event was attended by the heads and employees of the Cinematography Agency and the National Cinematography Development Center, as well as representatives of system organizations.
The participants discussed the opening ceremony of the film festival and the celebration of the anniversary of Indian actor Raj Kapoor, as well as the involvement of foreign delegations and representatives of foreign media for broad coverage of the planned events. It is known that Indian cinema occupies a special place not only in Asia but also in the world film industry. India ranks first in the world in terms of film exports. On average, more than a thousand films are shot here in a year and shown in more than 90 countries worldwide.
The meeting participants made proposals regarding the Tashkent Film Festival.
12.08.2024, 14:13
6 dead, 10 injured after lightning strike in east China's Jiangsu
Six people had been confirmed dead and 10 others injured as of 2 a.m. Monday after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The lightning struck Hengshanqiao Township in Changzhou Economic Development Zone at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, causing the pavilion collapse and trapping some people who were sheltering from the rain, according to the economic development zone.
Search and rescue concluded late Sunday, and all 16 people were rushed to the hospital. Six of them suffered severe injuries and later died despite extensive medical efforts. The other 10 are in stable condition.
An investigation is currently underway, and the local authorities will conduct a comprehensive review of public facilities to ensure safety.
12.08.2024, 12:09
Mudflows waterlog houses and destroy bridge in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy rainfall caused mudflows that flooded 16 private homes and destroyed the internal farm bridge in some areas of the Issyk-Kul’s coast, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, on August 11, mudflows inundated four residential buildings in the Toguz-Bulak district of Cholpon-Ata city and nine ones in the Baktuu-Dolonotu village, where the village’s river water level increased significantly. Additionally, one residence in Bulan-Sogotu village and three residences in Bosteri village sustained damage. A bridge was destroyed, and the internal farm road leading to the "Cooperative Builder" country house community in Bosteri was washed away.
Rescuers temporarily evacuated the family from Baktuu-Dolonotu village to safety.
In response to the adverse weather conditions, the staff of the Emergency Department of the Issyk-Kul district established an operational headquarters to mitigate the adverse effects of the inclement weather. Additionally, the Civil Protection Services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are engaged in the cleanup of road drainage systems, the alleviation of congestion on rivers, and the implementation of measures to address the consequences of the disaster.
As of 4.20 am on August 12, 29 rescuers from district units #31 and #35, two motorized pumps, four officers from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Issyk-Kul, seven rescuers and motorized pumps from the city unit #19 in Balykchy were engaged to eliminate the consequences of mudflows.
A total of 40 rescuers and three motor pumps are working at the site, while 60 people are involved from the Civil Protection Services of Issyk-Kul district.
09.08.2024, 09:35
Two NASA astronauts may be stuck on space station until 2025
NASA said on Wednesday that two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) in June by Boeing's Starliner may be stuck until February 2025 after issues cropped up with the spacecraft they rode to the station, WAM reports.
NASA officials said the astronauts could return on SpaceX's Crew Dragon in February if Starliner is still deemed unsafe to return to Earth.
The US space agency has also been discussing potential plans with SpaceX to leave two seats empty on an upcoming Crew Dragon launch for NASA astronauts, who became the first crew to fly Boeing's Starliner capsule.
The astronauts' test mission, initially expected to last about eight days on the station, has been drawn out by issues with Starliner's propulsion system, which have increasingly called into question the spacecraft's ability to safely return them to Earth as planned.
06.08.2024, 15:02
Heat wave death toll on the rise in South Korea
Two women in their 70s have died due to extreme heat, raising the death toll from this year's heat wave to 14, the interior ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.
On Sunday, a 71-year-old woman was found unconscious in her home in Seoul and subsequently died from a heat-related illness, while another 78-year-old woman died the same day while working on a farm in Goheung, 328 kilometers south of Seoul, the ministry said.
These deaths brought this year's heat wave death toll to 14 as of Sunday, while the number of patients with heat-related illnesses totaled 1,690.
From June 11 until Monday, 303,000 livestock died due to extreme heat, including 277,000 poultry.
On Tuesday, most parts of the country were under heat wave warnings. The weather agency has forecast that the heat wave may persist until at least Aug. 15.
06.08.2024, 09:30
10 killed, 17 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
Ten people had been killed and 17 others remained missing as of 2 p.m. Monday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The disaster took place at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Kangding, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in Ridi Village.
The bridge's collapse resulted in four vehicles with 11 people falling, among which three people have been confirmed dead, one was rescued, and seven remain missing. In Ridi Village, seven villagers were killed and ten are still missing.
Rescue and search efforts are still ongoing, with 1,698 rescuers and over 400 sets of equipment, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, excavators and communications vehicles mobilized to the frontline.
The village is located in a valley at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level, while the mountains nearby are over 5,000 meters above sea level.
05.08.2024, 11:43
8 killed, 19 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
Images | Xinhua/Liu Kun
Eight people had been killed and 19 others remained missing as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The disaster took place at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Kangding, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in Ridi Village. The village is located in a valley at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level, with nearby mountains rising to over 5,000 meters above sea level.
The natural disaster has left six people dead and 11 others missing in Ridi Village. Moreover, the collapse of a bridge between tunnels, triggered by the disaster, resulted in the plummeting of four vehicles.
With one individual rescued and hospitalized, the bridge collapse has killed two, leaving eight others still among the missing, the local rescue headquarters said.
Local authorities have swiftly organized a full-scale rescue operation in response to the disaster, with 1,554 rescuers deployed so far. Their tireless efforts have also seen the successful relocation and resettlement of 939 affected residents
02.08.2024, 10:58
99 killed, 214 injured in rain-related accidents in Pakistan in July
Images | Sajjad/Xinhua
Torrential rains and flash floods killed 99 people and left 214 others injured in different parts of Pakistan during July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Thirty-nine people lost their lives in the eastern Punjab province, 29 in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 in the southern Sindh, and five in the southwest Balochistan province, the NDMA said.
Another person was killed in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, while three children died in different areas of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in July.
According to the department, 113 people were injured in Punjab, 77 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, nine in Balochistan, three in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.
During July, cumulative damages to infrastructure and private properties across various provinces and regions were significant, said the department, adding that eight bridges were destroyed, 400 houses damaged and 112 heads of livestock perished by floods and heavy rains.
The NDMA warned that thunderstorms and heavy rains were expected intermittently through Aug. 6 in most parts of the country.
