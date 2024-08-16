Wildfires near Athens force evacuation amid intense heat, strong wind

Images | Xinhua/Marios Lolos

Thick plumes of smoke covered a large part of Athens on Sunday as two major wildfires broke out near the Greek capital, forcing the evacuation of two communities. But no injuries have been reported yet, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.





In Varnavas, located in the northeastern Attica region, near Marathon - the birthplace of the Marathon race, 165 firefighters were battling the flames. They are supported by 12 water-dropping airplanes and helicopters.





In Neo Mazi near Megara town in western Attica, 48 firefighters, along with four water-dropping airplanes and helicopters, had been deployed to combat the fire.





Strong winds, reaching up to seven on the Beaufort scale, were complicating efforts to extinguish the blazes.





Forested zones have been mostly affected, according to the Fire Brigade. Some houses in Neo Mazi were damaged and remain at risk.





Greek authorities had advised everyone to stay alert as fire danger is heightened due to extreme temperatures in several regions.





Over the past few weeks, the Fire Brigade faced dozens of wildfire fronts daily. Greece experiences numerous wildfires each summer due to heatwaves linked to climate change and arson. This year two people have lost their lives in wildfires, while 20 were reported dead last year.