7 facilities for energy generation to be built in southern Kazakhstan

The head of state received the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The President was informed on the activities of the Agency for execution of his instructions.

In order to prevent the illegal withdrawal of capital, the department, together with financial regulators, has established enhanced monitoring of suspicious cross-border transfers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that this year the number of suspended suspicious transactions increased by 3 times, their total amount was about 150 billion tenge. These facts are under investigation. According to the Agency, there are no abnormal surges in the withdrawal of money abroad. On the contrary, the volume of funds transferred abroad this year decreased by 30%.

According to Zhanat Elimanov, control over the illegal export of cash currency has been strengthened together with the interested authorities. Violations were identified totaling about 5 million US dollars.

In addition, checks are ongoing at the Kazakh-Chinese border. For three weeks of work on the facts of illegal import of goods, 8 criminal and 24 administrative cases were initiated. As a result, despite the reduction in the volume of imports of goods, in January this year, the amount of customs payments and taxes received by the budget increased by 20% (from 26.6 to 31.7 billion tenge).

The Head of State was also informed about the work to resolve sensitive social problems. In particular, the Tariff project prevented unreasonable costs for 1.3 million citizens, which could lead to an increase in utility services by 17 billion tenge. 13 cases were initiated (for water supply - 8, gas supply - 3, heat supply - 2).

Within the framework of the year of children announced by the President, together with the Commissioner for Children's Rights, the Kamkor project is being implemented, aimed at protecting socially vulnerable groups of the population. As a result, the rights of 800 orphans were restored in 45 cases.

Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed the Chairman of the Agency to continue to take measures to counter the shadow economy. The President considers it necessary to pay special attention to the search for illegally obtained assets, including those abroad, as well as to intensify work on their return to Kazakhstan. All this work must be carried out regardless of persons and positions.