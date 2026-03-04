8,900 km to Be Covered by Road Construction and Repair Works in 2026

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the Management Board of National Company KazAvtoZhol Darhan Imanashev reported that, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, measures are being implemented nationwide to improve the quality of highways and eliminate existing deficiencies, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, in 2025 a total of 8,800 km were covered by various types of road construction and repair works during the road construction season.





In the current year, repair works will cover 8,900 km of roads, including:





construction and reconstruction projects totaling 3,400 km;

capital repairs of 324 km;

medium repairs of 5,200 km.





It was noted that particular attention will be paid to the development and restoration of 53 аварийно-опасных мостовых сооружений. To implement the planned tasks, procurement has begun for 10 million cubic meters of graded crushed stone, 210 thousand tons of bitumen, and 230 thousand cubic meters of reinforced concrete products.





During the road construction season, approximately 12,000 units of specialized machinery, more than 25,000 road workers, and 193 asphalt and concrete plants will be engaged.





In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, new construction and reconstruction projects totaling 3,400 km are planned for implementation this year.





As of today, domestic companies have been selected as contractors for the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn project and the bypass roads of Kyzylorda and Saryagash. Construction and installation works will commence this month. Under the Center-West project, mobilization has been completed and preparatory works are underway," Darhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Management Board of KazAvtoZhol, noted.





With the support of the Government, international financial institutions together with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan are conducting tender procedures for the remaining projects (Karaganda-Zhezkazgan, Atyrau-Dossor, Kyzylorda-Saksaulsk, Beineu-Saksaulsk, Ulgaysyn-Saksaulsk).





The implementation of these projects provides for the use of domestic materials, engagement of local specialists, and the utilization of technogenic mineral formations.





As part of the development of border infrastructure, systematic work continues on the modernization of road checkpoints along the internal border of the Eurasian Economic Union.





In total, 37 checkpoints are scheduled for modernization by 2028.





Construction and installation works began last year at 14 checkpoints.





At five checkpoints, the construction of service areas for freight transport is planned. Preparatory works have commenced at the remaining 23 checkpoints.





Phased development of toll road infrastructure continues.





Currently, 26 toll road sections with a total length of 4,900 km are operational in the country.





This year, six new sections with a total length of 2,000 km are planned to be commissioned:





Karaganda-Balkhash-Burylbaytal - 554.6 km;

Burylbaytal-Kurty - 226.4 km;

Aktobe-Kandyagash-Makat - 89 km;

Taldykorgan-Oskemen - 773 km;

Atyrau-Astrakhan - 277 km;

Merke-Shu-Burylbaytal - 78 km.





It was also noted that a provision has been introduced to suspend toll collection on sections where defects are identified. At present, recorded defects amount to 1.1 million square meters across 14 sections totaling 477 km. Remedial works will be carried out with the start of the road construction season.





Additionally, following requests from road users, a provision is being introduced to extend the payment period for toll road usage from 7 to 30 days. Relevant amendments are currently under review by authorized bodies.





It should be noted that, following last year’s results, 87 billion tenge were collected from toll road usage, and these funds were fully allocated to the maintenance of toll sections (48 billion tenge in 2024).





Revenue from toll sections made it possible to:





purchase 1,456 units of specialized machinery and equipment;

conduct current repairs on 354,000 square meters of road surface;

use 340,000 cubic meters of anti-icing materials.