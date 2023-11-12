Alikhan Smailov meeting with President of Uzbekistan: We work actively to bring mutual trade to $10 bln

Images | Depositphotos

A meeting on stabilisation of prices for socially important food products was held in the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





According to the Committee of Trade of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, last week there was a zero index of price growth for socially important food products in the country. Since the beginning of the year, the average index was 3.3 per cent.





«Over the past week, prices for flour, bread, buckwheat groats, sunflower and butter oil, beef, milk and cottage cheese remained stable. For 5 goods they decreased. Thus, cabbage and carrots fell in price by 1.3%, potatoes - by 0.7%, onions and sugar - by 0.5%», - informed the chairman of the Trade Committee Aidar Abildabekov.





At the same time, there is an increase in egg prices in 13 regions. Over 7 days, the average price of products rose by 1.3%. The Trade Committee proposes to implement a scheme that will stabilise prices. In particular, to contract these products directly from producers, ensuring supply to retail outlets.





According to the rules, regions can contract socially important goods up to 50% of the 3-month demand. For example, given the regions' demand for 382 million eggs, contracts have been concluded for only 103 million eggs (or 21.2%). As of today, no region is 100 per cent provided with these contracts, the Trade Committee said.





The Akimat of Mangistau region informed that prices for chicken eggs are increasing for consumers due to logistical issues. The region does not have its own poultry farms, so some products are imported from the Russian Federation. Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to work out the issue of supplying eggs from poultry farms in neighbouring regions.





The participants of the meeting dwelt separately on the situation regarding the supply of cheap grain for the production of social bread. According to the Trade Committee, 16 regions have worked out the issues of purchasing wheat from the Prodkorporatsiya's reserves. Export of grain and flour is carried out by 10 regions. Additional volumes were requested by Atyrau region, where 2,000 tonnes from the reserves of Prodkorporatsiya will be shipped by the end of the year on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister.





The contracting of the necessary volumes has been secured for the main vegetable items. As Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov reported, in general for the off-season recommended volumes of carrots, onions and potatoes regions have fully reached the recommended volumes. According to the information of Astana Akimat, contracted volumes of cabbage will be brought to the recommended within two weeks.





«For October, food inflation in Kazakhstan in annual terms decreased by 1%. For two months in a row, the index of price growth for food products is lower than for non-food products and services. This is a good trend, we need to continue this work in order to maintain the achieved positions», - summarised the results of the meeting Serik Zhumangarin.