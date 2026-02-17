Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov Participated in a Meeting of the Abai Regional Investment Headquarters

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in a meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters (RIH) of the Abai Region during his working visit to the region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was organized by the regional Akimat with the participation of representatives of government agencies and the business community.





As part of the visit’s working agenda, a meeting was held with the Akim of the Abai Region, Berik Uali. The parties discussed key areas of the region’s investment development, the formation of a перспектив investment portfolio, as well as measures to enhance the region’s investment attractiveness and ensure effective investor support.





Addressing the meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters, A.Kuantyrov noted that the new investment policy model is focused on unlocking the potential of the regions and actively promoting investment projects.





At the regional level, the key objective is to establish an effective investor support system that ensures prompt resolution of emerging issues and creates favorable conditions for project implementation.





The work of the RIH enables us to bring interaction with investors to a fundamentally new level. It serves as a platform for the consideration of project-specific issues, strengthening interagency coordination, and systematically promoting investment initiatives in the regions," the Deputy Minister stated.





The meeting reviewed issues related to the implementation of investment projects in the Abai Region, provision of engineering and transport infrastructure, allocation of state support measures, and removal of administrative barriers for investors. Particular attention was given to enhancing the personal responsibility of government agencies and improving the effectiveness of interagency coordination.





Following the meeting, further measures were identified to develop the region’s industrial and agricultural potential, as well as to strengthen cooperation between central and local government bodies.





During the visit, A.Kuantyrov, together with the Akim of the region, participated in the official opening ceremony of a legumes and oilseed processing plant of Agro Leader KAZ LLP. The launch of the enterprise is aimed at developing the regional agro-industrial complex, expanding export potential, and creating new jobs.





The Deputy Minister also familiarized himself with the operations of several industrial and processing enterprises in the region. In particular, he visited Kazpoligraf LLP - one of the largest enterprises specializing in packaging production and secondary raw material processing - as well as the worn tire recycling complex of Eikos LLP, which implements projects in waste processing and the production of high value-added products.





Following the events, priority areas for further cooperation in supporting investment projects were identified, and readiness was reaffirmed to provide comprehensive support to investors at all stages of project implementation in the Abai Region.