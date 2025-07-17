Digital Tenge to Ensure Transparent Oversight of Projects Funded by the National Fund and State Budget

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development and execution of the republican budget for the first six months of the current year were considered, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin presented a report on the current economic situation. Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov reported on the implementation of fiscal and monetary policy, and Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on the execution of the republican budget. Reports from the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Agriculture, Transport, Trade and Integration, Energy, Labour and Social Protection, and akims of several regions were also heard.





According to preliminary data, the GDP indicator reached 6.2% for January-June 2025. The growth rate is increasing in the sectors of construction, trade, industry, and communications.





The Prime Minister focused attention on the task set by the President for consistent economic diversification and ensuring its long-term and sustainable growth. In this regard, the importance of comprehensive steps being taken by the Government to stimulate business activity, develop infrastructure, and implement digital technologies was emphasized.





In the framework of implementing the President’s instructions to ensure economic growth, the Government is taking systemic measures. Their implementation has a positive effect. Active investment attraction made it possible to launch a number of the most important infrastructure projects in various sectors. Just one example - the Head of State launched the first supercomputing cluster in our region. Its application will accelerate full-scale digitalization and transparency, including in solving many economic issues," Olzhas Bektenov said.





To ensure further stable economic growth, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions. The necessity to achieve target indicators for investments in fixed capital and direct foreign investment was noted. In this regard, the task was set to more actively use Regional Investment Headquarters. Special attention must be paid to export-oriented projects aimed at producing high value-added products.





To ensure sustainable growth of the manufacturing industry, instructions were given to increase the utilization of domestic enterprises, including through long-term orders, and to supply production with the necessary raw materials. At the same time, work must continue on creating the appropriate engineering and transport infrastructure in the territories of special economic and industrial zones. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of actively attracting funds from international financial organizations.





To further expand the country’s transit potential, a task was set to accelerate activities aimed at increasing the capacity of transport corridors.





This includes high-quality reconstruction of more than 4,000 kilometers of highways in the coming years, modernization of checkpoints, implementation of new projects within the framework of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, and creation of international air hubs. These measures will make it possible to double freight traffic by 2028," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





In addition, in order to timely prepare for the harvesting campaign and heating season, instructions were given to increase the volume of domestic transportation. To create sufficient and high-quality stocks of agricultural products, the Prime Minister gave instructions to prepare effective schemes for the logistics, storage, and sale of the harvest.





Interested government bodies must submit proposals for the creation of a specialized agro-food marketplace to form a digital infrastructure in order to support the development of the trade sector and the access of Kazakhstani products to foreign markets.





In the oil and gas sector, instructions were given to complete the full commissioning of the Future Growth Project (FGP) and the Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) at the Tengiz field, and to accelerate the implementation of ongoing projects for the construction of gas processing plants.





The Prime Minister instructed central and local executive bodies to ensure the high-quality implementation of the Comprehensive Measures for Control and Reduction of Inflation.





Price stabilization is an important priority of the work of the Government and akimats. The regions must intensify efforts to saturate the domestic market with products and identify unproductive intermediaries. There are effective tools for this in the form of stabilization funds, forward contracts, subsidies, and price stability assurance. In addition, it is necessary to expand the areas sown with priority crops intended for the production of socially significant food products. The implementation of large-scale activities in all areas and sectors is a solid foundation for further sustainable economic growth," Olzhas Bektenov said.