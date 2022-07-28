Система Orphus

EBRD invests KZT 50 billion in Kazakhstan Railways bond

26.07.2022, 11:00 1846
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is boosting the financial and operational resilience of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ or Kazakhstan Railways) by investing up to KZT 50 billion in a local currency bond issue to be listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the EBRD informs on its website. 
 
The investment will help Kazakhstan’s state-owned railway operator to restructure its balance sheet and implement a range of crisis response measures, including the reorganisation of its transit freight operations, to cope with the after-effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical turmoil. 
 
This is the EBRD’s first ever investment in a local currency bond in Kazakhstan and the first issue of a bond with TONIA-linked coupon by a local company. The tenge overnight index average rate (TONIA) has been developed jointly by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the EBRD and the country’s leading financial institutions and is used as a benchmark rate for lending instruments. 
 
KTZ, which owns and operates a 16,000-kilometre railway network and manages more than 1,720 locomotives and 46,200 freight cars, will use the new capital to modernise key infrastructure along the Middle Corridor for rail container transit. 
 
Until recently, up to 95 per cent of freight traffic between China and the European Union (EU) travelled through the Northern Corridor. As international carriers are increasingly looking for alternatives to Nothern Corridor, demand for transport through the Middle Corridor, which links Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey through the Caspian Sea, has increased significantly. Its development is of primary importance to the sustainability of regional trade.
 
 EBRD Head of Kazakhstan Huseyin Ozhan said: "By investing in the local bond issue of Kazakhstan Railways, the EBRD is improving the sustainability of a major domestic company.
 
 It is also contributing to better regional and international connectivity and trade security, as the Middle Corridor offers one of the few realistic alternatives for China-Europe rail freight transportation." It is expected that local investors will frequently use TONIA-linked bonds as an effective hedging tool against inflation. They will also contribute to the development of the local capital market.
 
 In 2022 the EBRD marks 30 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. With more than US$ 9.6 billion invested in the country to date, this is the largest and longest-running uninterrupted banking operation of the EBRD in Central Asia.


Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

President Tokayev receives National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov

22.07.2022, 18:05 8296
President Tokayev receives National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting focused on a report on the preliminary results of the National Bank's implementation of the monetary policy for January-June 2022.
 
The National Bank Governor reported on the inflation forecasts, measures to stabilize consumer prices, as well as the current state of international reserves.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State gave instructions to strengthen the work to contain inflation and increase the efficiency of the monetary policy.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

EBRD provides $25mln to Kazakhstan’s microlender KMF

22.07.2022, 10:20 8216
EBRD provides $25mln to Kazakhstan’s microlender KMF
Images | Depositphotos
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is helping micro, small and medium-sized businesses across Kazakhstan by providing fresh funds to the country’s leading microlending institution KMF. They will help them grow and cope with the after-effects of the pandemic and the ongoing macroeconomic downturn, ebrd.com reports.
 
A loan of up to US$ 25 million to KMF, the EBRD’s financial partner since 2005, will help channel much-needed funds to small businesses and women-led companies particularly in rural areas. Individual sub-loans of up to US$ 135,000 (in local currency equivalent) will help small domestic companies replenish their working capital and create new jobs.
 
In the context of this project KMF will benefit from specialised training programs available under the EU-supported Regional Small Business Program for Central Asia ( RSBP).
 
The RSBP focuses on centralised knowledge sharing for banks, non-bank microfinance institutions and other facilitators of MSME-finance through the online knowledge sharing and exchange platform as well as through seminars and other training events.
 
In 2022 the EBRD marks 30 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. With more than US$ 9.6 billion invested in the country to date, this is the largest and longest-running uninterrupted banking operation of the EBRD in Central Asia.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover should be ramped up to $15bln – President

21.07.2022, 13:10 10346
Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover should be ramped up to $15bln – President
Images | Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries should ramp up their trade turnover to $15 billion in the foreseeable future, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While speaking at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian leaders in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, the Kazakh President revealed that in the past five years Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Central Asian partners increased by 42% totaling $6,3 billion. Given the vast untapped potential, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes this figure may hit the mark of $15 billion in the foreseeable future. 
 
The threat of imminent global recession triggered mainly by the sanctions and mounting protectionism brings the issue of accelerated development of the regional economic cooperation to the forefront, said President Tokayev, stressing that the Central Asian economic cooperation can become one of the key sources of growth for CA national economies. 
 
The Head of State proposed to take effective steps to introduce a network of near-border trade and economic hubs which will serve as the pillars of a unified commodity distribution system of the Central Asian countries. 
 
Kazakhstan, in his words, has already launched such projects with its Uzbek and Kyrgyz colleagues by launching the Central Asia international industrial cooperation center on the Kazakh-Uzbek border and the Industrial trade and logistic complex on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Analogous projects are in the works together with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. 
 
Recall that Cholpon-Ata hosted the 4th Consultative Meeting of Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Turkmen, and Uzbek leaders on July 20.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh PM chairs State Economic Modernization Commission meeting

18.07.2022, 16:55 15271
Kazakh PM chairs State Economic Modernization Commission meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the State Commission for the modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 
 
The meeting focused on tax regulations, including the use of a notion of royalty for tax purposes, identifying an object of property taxation at energy-producing facilities as well as the deadlines for the use of an updated list of items on which value added tax is paid under credit method. 
 
The meeting also discussed a project for the construction of a soda ash plant in Aral district, Kyzylorda region. It will enable to attract around KZT140bn of investment, create over 700 permanent jobs, and ensure import substitution thanks to around 300 thousand tons of production per year. 
 
The Premier tasked to look into opportunities to fund the construction of infrastructure necessary for the plant as well as keep working on the project to attract investors. 
 
In addition, the meeting focused on the construction of a multi-purpose hotel-tourist complex in Aktau city, attracting KZT170bn of investment and creating around 4 thousand direct and indirect jobs, as well as increasing the tourist inflow in Mangistau region up to 850 thousand people. 
 
The PM instructed to step up the realization of the project and consider taking a budget loan from the Development Bank of Kazakhstan to complete the construction of all the facilities. 
 
The meeting's participants also looked at the issue of creating a working group to elaborate recommendations regarding denationalization and privatization.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year

15.07.2022, 16:05 22801
Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat told how much funds are to be spent this year to fight the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

This year KZT100bn is provided for the fight against the coronavirus infection. The funds will be spent on vaccine purchases, treatment of patients, and extra pay to health workers working under particularly hazardous conditions," said Giniyat. 

 
The health ministry head pointed out that this year's budget is six times less than last year's. 
 
Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 cases have surged 2.5 times over the past week. 
 
According to the Health Ministry, up to 1,300 COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result and 15 cases with a negative result are registered on a daily basis.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

National Bank’s assets amount to $51.9 billion

14.07.2022, 12:34 24921
National Bank’s assets amount to $51.9 billion
The foreign reserves of the Kazakh National Bank amount to $32 billion, having decreased by $2.4 billion since the beginning of the year, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at the Government’s extended meeting today. 
 
In his words, it occurred because of currency interventions and reduction of balances on the accounts of second-tier banks, and repayments on external debts.
 
 "At the end of July 2022, the assets of the National Bank amounted to $51.9 billion having decreased by $3.4 billion. In order to allocate $2.4 trillion transfers to the national budget, $2.7 billion of currency assets were sold," Pirmatov said.
 
 He added that due to the significant increase in oil prices, the revenues have increased 3-fold against the same period in 2021 and made 3.1 trillion since early 2022 . The gross international reserves amounted to $83.9 billion at the end of June.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev urges to tackle inflation, increase citizens’ income

14.07.2022, 12:00 24836
The Government and the National Bank should prioritize stabilizing the inflation and increasing the income of citizens, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the extended of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While speaking at the Government’s extended session, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that international institutes warn of a global economic slowdown followed by a spurt in inflation. 
 

What we see is a protracted regional crisis. There are fears the situation will lead to a global crisis," President Tokayev told participants of the session. 

 
He went on to emphasize that the Government and the National Bank should prioritize stabilizing the inflation and increasing the income of citizens. New workplaces need to be created.
 
 Earlier the Head of State revealed that inflation had accelerated to 14,5 percent, highest since 2015.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Inflation in Kazakhstan climbs to 14,5%, highest since 2015 – President

14.07.2022, 11:00 24596
Inflation in Kazakhstan climbs to 14,5%, highest since 2015 – President
Images | Depositphotos
Despite complicated geopolitical challenges, Kazakhstan develops steadily, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 In his address to the extended session of the Kazakh Government, the Head of State stressed the country develops steadily in spite of complicated geopolitical challengers as evidenced by the six-month results. 
 
According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 3,4 percent and the real sector of economy increased by 4,1 percent. Considerable progress has been seen in the processing industry, he added. 
 
However, the Head of State admitted that inflation had spiked above 14,5 percent, highest since 2015. 
 
The extended session of the Government will focus on the results of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022, including the issues of inflation and investment.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read