EBRD provides US$10 million to Kazakhstan's Atameken-Agro
Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin
Everyone has done well this year, but the achieved indicators will be high for 2024. Keep a close eye on market conditions and the dispersal of vegetable stocks. We need to keep the winter inflation, otherwise it will be difficult to stabilize it in the future," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
For sugar, the volume of stocks in the SPK is 51.6 thousand tons, which is twice as much as the recommended need. For buckwheat groats in 13 regions stocks also exceed the recommended norm of need," Taszhurekov said.
All regions should be fully provided with the types of products that they produce. For example, Zhambyl region - onions, Turkestan region - cabbage, Kyzylorda region - rice, East Kazakhstan region - sunflower oil, etc. It is also necessary to provide all regions with them as much as possible. This year we have established effective horizontal links of supply of vegetables and products between the regions, it is necessary to further strengthen these links. In January, we will hold a final meeting, at which the Ministry of Agriculture should present forecasts on the beginning of dispersal of formed stocks," Serik Zhumangarin summarized the results of the meeting.
Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world
The share of China in the global economy reached 18 percent in 2021," said Kumar, noting that this is a sign of a new economic power: China.
Today, China capitalizes more on internal resources, focusing on robotics, artificial intelligence, and computer technologies. This is happening within China itself, driven by geopolitical considerations like competition between China and the United States," he said.
There is a transition in the world from a world that many people thought was about economic opportunity and economic integration toward a world that increasingly is about security, fragmentation, and conflict among countries. Number one, that has big implications for Kazakhstan, which has big ambitions for economic development," said the expert.
Second example, there’s a lot of turbulence between the United States and China. And that meant that China is looking to improve its relationships with countries worldwide, including in Central Asia. But for China, countries like Kazakhstan have mainly been transit countries; there is a lot of talk about high-speed rail and infrastructure projects. But for Kazakhstan’s own development, it’s important to extract more of the value added and have China leave investment in Kazakhstan that creates more jobs and opportunities for people in Kazakhstan," he said.
Kazakhstan will have difficult choices to make because if, for example, you buy a Western technology or a Chinese technology, those countries export their indigenous standards, and your economy will run off that standard. Navigating that turbulence is going to be very difficult as well. But I think my central message is out of the turbulence, if you get your economic and investment choices right, there can be considerable opportunities notwithstanding the risks," said Feigenbaum.
What happened over those 20 years is a significant expansion of land-based routes between Europe and China and Central Asia benefitting greatly from this interconnectedness," said Linn.
I think the most important change that has brought the profile of Central Asia into much greater focus has been the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said.
Simultaneously, we have seen sanctions imposed on import of gas and oil from Russia. That increased the importance of fossil fuels in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. There has been much greater conversation about how these fossil fuels and energy can be transported to Europe from Central Asia that stopped receiving energy resources from Russia," said Sajjanhar.
Central Asia is now expected to suffer the most severe climate disaster because the expected temperature rise will be quite high in Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa. These are the regions where the impact of climate change will be the hardest, including Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also faces a very serious risk of the danger of climate change. It is something Kazakhstan has to be prepared and ready for and should also make a contribution to reduce the impact of climate change," said the expert.
We have to accept that not only production is the issue but also consumption needs to be on the agenda as well," he said.
In fact, many of the examples of China, for example, the electric car industry, shows that investing in mitigation can propel new economic opportunity for growth and jobs," he said.
3 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov
Kazakhstan has no access to the world ocean, so we are developing all types of transportation. Moreover, due to the geopolitical situation in the world and the rupture of traditional communication routes, there is a need to find alternative routes. A vivid example is the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," Alikhan Smailov said.
The potential of our seaports is very high. Through them it is possible to carry out transshipment of cargoes 3 times more than now. Therefore, it is necessary to eliminate all "bottlenecks" in order to more effectively use the available resources of our infrastructure," Prime Minister pointed out.
We also have opportunities to increase cargo transportation along the Irtysh River almost 2.5 times. To do this, we need to improve the existing infrastructure and increase the number of vessels. In general, the development of water transport will have a multiplier effect on the growth of the transport industry, transit and trade," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The Ministry of Transport needs to develop specific measures to develop the trade potential of the Irtysh River. New opportunities to use river transport and increase transit should be envisaged," he pointed out.
Alikhan Smailov: Government priority to ensure stable economic growth of at least 6%
Emphasis should be placed on the implementation of investment projects in non-resource industries, primarily in manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT and tourism. Investment policy should be aimed at improving the quality of attracted foreign and domestic investment, improving infrastructure for investors, including through the domestic stock market," Prime Minister pointed out.
The responsibility of heads of state bodies, as well as subjects of quasi-state sector for the results of the work carried out has been increased," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
An additional impetus for business development should be the full implementation of the principle of "regulation from scratch" and the final launch of the Risk Management System in the field of state control and supervision," Prime Minister said.
Next year it is necessary to continue work to ensure qualitative growth of the economy. The Government's priority task for the mid-term year remains to ensure stable economic growth at the level of at least 6%. Undoubtedly, the task is ambitious and requires full commitment and consolidation of efforts from all of us. We have all the tools for its solution," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
