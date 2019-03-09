Economy Minister commented prices in currencies on online shops

Users of social networks asked minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov about the lawfulness of selling commodities and services on the territory of Kazakhstan in foreign currency, once the domain address and the company’s activity are based in our country.





The company of kiwi.kz that runs it activity on the territory of Kazakhstan when performing bank transactions does not indicate prices in the tenge, but in the ruble. Is it a violation?" the minister was asked.





The minister answered that the state presented benefits to online shops, but it does not imply that they can neglect the legislation.





It is not good that kiwi, that operates within our territory, moreover possesses our domain address – kz, indicates any other currencies, whether the rubble, US dollar or yuan. It is not good. Every transaction and obligations should be indicated in the tenge, it is fixed within the legislation," said Suleimenov.





According to him, online shopping is a part of the Digital Kazakhstan programme.





They run through non-cash payments and help us to decrease shadow flow of uncontrolled money, and they should follow other obligations. We will consider the issue from the point of consumer protection," said Suleimenov.









