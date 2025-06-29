This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
EDB's investment portfolio hits $7.2bn in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's GDP growth reaches 6%, PM
Kazakhstan set to cut budget deficit to 1.4% by 2028, PM
RES in Kazakhstan: What new projects will be launched by 2027
As of late 2024, there were 153 RES facilities in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 3,032MW, which enabled to supply 6.43% of the total volume of electricity in the country. To date, their number rose to 156 and their capacity is 3,122MW," Vice Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing.
- 4 513 billion kWh were generated by wind power facilities
- 1 889,6 billion kWh - by solar power facilities
- 1 177 billion kWh - by hydropower facilities
- 1.58 billion kWh - by bio-energy facilities
- 20 wind power stations (1 364.5 MW)
- 9 solar power stations (282.6 MW)
- 58 small hydropower stations (591.81MW)
- 4 bionenergy facilities (19.25MW)
Kazakhstan has proved to be an open and transparent platform for green energy investment," he stressed.
New bank opens its doors in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's e-commerce grows sevenfold over past 5 years
Kazakhstan and China develop 224 industrial projects worth USD 66.4 bln
Kazakhstan set to increase oil deliveries to Germany
Karachaganak shareholders demanded additional $1B for gas processing plant construction - Ministry of Energy explains
The development of the gas potential of the Karachaganak field and strengthening the country’s commercial gas reserves are of strategic importance. Over the course of two years, extensive negotiations were held on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project. Its planned capacity was 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Kazakhstan provided comprehensive support for the project. However, Kazakhstan deemed the terms proposed by the shareholders as economically unacceptable. Among these was the condition that Kazakhstan pays an additional $1 billion on top of covering 100% of the construction costs for the Karachaganak GPP," stated the Ministry’s experts.
Moreover, the shareholders demanded a complete halt to the ongoing arbitration case currently under review by an independent tribunal. In light of this, negotiations on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project - initiated within the framework of the Final Production Sharing Agreement for the Karachaganak project - have now concluded. Nonetheless, the issue of Karachaganak’s gas potential remains under consideration," the Ministry's official response stated.
Possible options are being explored to carry out the project with alternative contractors, including the potential implementation of the GPP through the national company KazMunayGas," the Ministry reported.
