Export of IT services in Kazakhstan exceeded $470 mln

The issues of IT services and products export development were considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The report was made by the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, IT-export of Kazakhstan shows positive dynamics. For 9 months of 2024 it amounted to $471 million. This is 26% more than for the same period of 2023. On the instructions of the Head of State, the goal is to reach $1bn in 2026.





Astana Hub plays a major role in promoting Kazakhstan's IT exports. The number of Astana Hub residents has exceeded 1.5 thousand companies, including 400 international companies. Their total revenue totalled 620 billion tenge in 2024. At the same time, export revenue totalled 227 billion tenge, or $479m.





Zhaslan Madiyev said that the export geography of Astana Hub residents covers more than 90 countries. In addition to its residents for the first time exported GovTech products of National Information Technologies JSC. Among such solutions are platforms Smart Data Ukimet, Smart Bridge and website builder EPIR.





The Minister added that today Kazakhstan has created favourable conditions for attracting large international IT companies and foreign IT specialists. By the way, most of the giants that have moved are among the top 10 IT exporters. As a result, the country gets new jobs not only in big cities, but also in the regions of the country. And it also receives an inflow of new capital in the form of export proceeds.





To attract foreign IT specialists, the so-called Digital Nomads, new Digital Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Residency programmes have been launched. These are simplified online procedures for obtaining residence permits. Today, there are already 20 regional IT Hubs operating in Kazakhstan. All Astana Hub initiatives are now available to IT companies in the regions.





Since 2021, more than 114 thousand IT specialists have been trained in Kazakhstan, including more than 33 thousand in 2024 alone. In addition to IT education in universities and colleges, the TechOrda programme has been launched. This programme makes it possible to train 20 thousand IT-specialists in a shorter period of time and in in-demand areas. It is important to note that the employment rate of TechOrda graduates is almost 90%. At the same time, state investments pay off in less than a year. Mainly due to the return of funds to the budget through individual income tax.





At the same time, leading development programmes from Silicon Valley are attracted to transfer international experience to startups. These are top programmes such as Google for Startups, Plug & Play, Draper University and Alchemist. Under these programmes, startups get access to investment, knowledge and opportunities to scale. About 70 startups received support under the development programmes. More than $30 million of investments were attracted.





Additionally, Kazakhstan is creating an international network of IT hubs. They already exist in the USA, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK. Kazakhstani startups have foreign infrastructure to attract investment and export.





The key growth factor for startups, according to the minister, is the availability of sufficient venture capital. An analysis of the domestic venture capital industry has shown that 90% of such deals take place at the early stages of financing. At the same time, the size of investments is mostly less than $1 million. Therefore, there is a need to create a venture capital investment fund.





On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Digitalisation has started work on launching a Venture Capital Investment Fund on the basis of Astana Hub in the jurisdiction of MFCA. The target size of the fund is $1 billion. Preliminary applications from investors have already been collected for $130 million.





Zhaslan Madiyev said that the distinctive feature of this fund is that it is formed mainly by private capital. The fund, he said, will become a magnet for talent and startups from the region, a key partner in attracting foreign investment and a tool for technology transfer to Kazakhstan through investments in foreign high-tech companies.