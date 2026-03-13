This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Calls for Restoring Dialogue among Nuclear Powers at Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Session
relevant news
Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Discussed in New Delhi
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Environmental Protection and Water Diplomacy Discussed in Abu Dhabi
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President orders development plan for crypto industry in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mutual Interest in Intensifying Kazakh-Armenian Economic Cooperation was Confirmed In Yerevan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms were Presented in Stockholm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Reforms Being Implemented in Kazakhstan were Supported in the State Assembly of Hungar
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.03.2026, 09:15Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms were Presented in Stockholm 13.03.2026, 15:416061Mutual Interest in Intensifying Kazakh-Armenian Economic Cooperation was Confirmed In Yerevan 13.03.2026, 17:58Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions5506Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions 13.03.2026, 16:555051President orders development plan for crypto industry in Kazakhstan 13.03.2026, 18:504561Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Discussed in New Delhi 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163641Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law162231Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161456Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 12:12130391Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana 07.03.2026, 16:54127381Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation 12.02.2026, 17:10176531Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163641Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law162231Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161456Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 26.02.2026, 22:19153816Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary