12.03.2026, 19:44 50166
Kazakhstan and Belgium hold 6th Round of Political Consultations in Astana
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The sixth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov headed the Kazakh delegation, while Director General for Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Belgium Birgit Stevens led the Belgian delegation.
The parties held a substantive exchange of views on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Belgian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The parties expressed interest in further strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union, including in the context of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU. Views were also exchanged on key regional and global issues.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to further enhance bilateral relations based on mutual respect and pragmatic partnership.
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13.03.2026, 19:48 3951
Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with Fumio Kishida, Head of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Headquarters for Japan’s Growth Strategy and former Prime Minister of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The LDP Headquarters for the Growth Strategy is a key body responsible for shaping economic policy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Japan’s economy and promoting growth through investments in 17 strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and energy.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed the Japanese politician on the key priorities of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, with particular emphasis on measures to improve the investment climate, strengthen environmental protection and modernize logistics infrastructure.
Fumio Kishida noted that Japan is committed to the full implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Tokyo and the first Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue held in December 2025. He particularly emphasized the significance of the meetings between the Head of State and His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of Japan, as well as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which opened new opportunities for strengthening economic and investment ties.
The Japanese politician also welcomed the expansion of cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan in new areas, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies, noting their strong potential for the development of joint projects.
Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, also took part in the meeting.
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13.03.2026, 18:50 4391
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Discussed in New Delhi
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A roundtable titled "Constitutional Reform and Democratic Transformation in Kazakhstan: Implications for Governance and Kazakhstan-India Relations" was held at one of India’s leading universities Jawaharlal Nehru University. The event was initiated by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India and jointly organized with university, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India Azamat Yeskarayev delivered remarks outlining the political and institutional reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the political system, strengthening democratic institutions and reinforcing the rule of law. He highlighted the importance of the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments scheduled for March 15.
Ambassador A. Yeskarayev also noted the importance of cooperation in the field of education between Kazakhstan and India and the further development of academic ties.
Prof. Sharad Soni, Dean of the School of International Studies, and Prof. Preeti D. Das, Chairperson of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies underlined the importance of academic dialogue in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.
Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Asoke Mukerji reflected on the historical evolution of Kazakhstan’s constitutional development and described the country as a proactive global player that prioritizes national identity, territorial integrity and socio-economic growth. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s role in international initiatives such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
Professor Nalin Kumar Mohapatra noted that Kazakhstan pursues rational and pragmatic politics, maintaining political stability and ensuring a wise and gradual political transition, which creates a strong basis for the further development of Kazakhstan-India relations.
Professor Sanjay Kumar Pandey highlighted that Kazakhstan, as the world’s largest landlocked country, has made significant achievements in building democratic governance, advancing scientific development and successfully transitioning to a market economy while remaining an active member of numerous international organizations.
Indrani Talukdar, Fellow at Chintan Research Foundation, noted that the constitutional amendments in Kazakhstan aim to further strengthen political stability. She also pointed to promising areas for Kazakhstan-India cooperation including artificial intelligence, water security, technological collaboration and renewable energy.
Foreign Affairs Editor of the Economic Times Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury emphasized opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the digital economy, crypto technologies, critical minerals, uranium supply and defence cooperation. He also noted that more than 100 ethnic groups live peacefully in Kazakhstan and that visa-free travel is available for Indian citizens visiting the country.
The roundtable brought together representatives of academic and expert communities, research institutions, media representatives, and university students.
Participants exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s reforms and discussed prospects for further strengthening Kazakhstan-India cooperation.
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13.03.2026, 18:41 2991
Environmental Protection and Water Diplomacy Discussed in Abu Dhabi
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Rauan Zhumabek, held a meeting with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Agency’s Executive Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat presented an invitation from the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Nysanbayev, to attend the Regional Environmental Summit, which will take place in Astana on 22-24 April this year.
Ambassador R.Zhumabek also informed about the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish an International Water Organization, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation among countries for the development of global water diplomacy.
In this context, the interlocutors noted that the efforts of Kazakhstan and the UAE to advance the environmental and water agenda are complementary, particularly in light of the UAE’s preparations for the international event - the III UN Water Conference scheduled for December 2-4, 2026 in Abu Dhabi. It was highlighted that the actions of the two countries in this area are coordinated and aimed at strengthening international cooperation in sustainable natural resource management.
For his part, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi confirmed the UAE’s readiness to further expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.
He also emphasized the environmental importance of the "Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme" being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at restoring the population of birds of prey and maintaining ecological balance.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties noted that upcoming international events could serve as an important platform for developing cooperation and initiating joint projects between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi.
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13.03.2026, 17:58 6501
Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions
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As part of efforts to develop interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, paid a visit to Ayutthaya Province, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, Ambassador Baimukhan held a meeting with the Governor of Ayutthaya Province, Chawanin Wongsatitjirakarl. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Thailand cooperation, as well as issues related to the development of interregional ties and economic interaction.
The Kazakh diplomat informed the Governor about the significance of the upcoming republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in the country, as well as the outcomes of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Thailand. Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s economic potential and opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.
For his part, Governor Wongsatitjirakarl expressed interest in visiting Kazakhstan and noted the strong potential for developing industrial cooperation. He highlighted the presence of five industrial zones in Ayutthaya Province, where favorable conditions have been created for foreign investors and international companies.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held meetings with representatives of the province’s business community, including the leadership of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI Ayutthaya), the Ayutthaya Chamber of Commerce and the Provincial Bankers Association.
During the visit, Ambassador Baimukhan toured the Thai-Chinese joint venture "TCFF", a manufacturer of fragrance products, where the parties discussed prospects for the company’s entry into the markets of Central Asia. An agreement was reached for the company to participate in international exhibitions dedicated to the food industry and pharmaceutical sector in Kazakhstan, scheduled for May and November this year. The Ambassador also presented information on Kazakhstan’s priority economic sectors, as well as opportunities for operating in the country’s special economic and industrial zones, and invited Thai companies to expand cooperation.
In addition, Ambassador Baimukhan visited the production facilities of the international corporation Nidec, which specializes in the production of electrical equipment. Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the possibility for students from Kazakhstan to undertake industrial internships at the company.
As part of expanding educational cooperation, the Ambassador visited the state Buddhist university Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, where around 25,000 students are enrolled, approximately 20% of whom are international students. At the university, the Ambassador met with the leadership of the institution and delivered a lecture for students and faculty. In his remarks, he spoke about the constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, the country’s role in promoting interreligious dialogue, and the activities of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions aimed at strengthening mutual understanding, peace and harmony among religions and cultures. At the conclusion of the visit, a symbolic tree-planting ceremony was held on the university campus on behalf of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand.
The meetings confirmed the mutual interest of both sides in further strengthening trade-economic, interregional and educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as in expanding direct contacts between the business communities, academic institutions and regions of the two countries.
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13.03.2026, 16:55 6076
President orders development plan for crypto industry in Kazakhstan
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At a working meeting on the implementation of the Digital Qazaqstan project, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to prepare a development plan for Kazakhstan’s crypto industry, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
He pointed out the strategic importance of launching two supercomputers, saying that this step will strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty.
The Head of State also highlighted the need to clearly assign responsibility for data management. He stressed that the heads of all government agencies must bear personal responsibility for the quality of data. Building a comprehensive national data management system, Tokayev said, will be a significant step toward recognizing data as an economic asset.
The President raised the issue of developing the crypto industry. It was noted that legislative changes aimed at creating a full-fledged regulatory framework in this sector will come into force in May of this year.
The President instructed financial regulators, together with the Government and law enforcement agencies, to compile a plan for the development of the digital assets industry that ensures financial stability while effectively countering fraud and illegal capital outflows.
In addition, the Head of State stressed the importance of maintaining confidentiality and preventing any unauthorized access to personal information, noting that each data leak seriously undermines public trust in the state.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that if citizens support the draft of the new Constitution, the protection of personal data will become a constitutional obligation.
Those who presented reports at the meeting, were Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan madiyev, Minister of Education Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.
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13.03.2026, 15:41 5891
Mutual Interest in Intensifying Kazakh-Armenian Economic Cooperation was Confirmed In Yerevan
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Gevorg Papoyan, during which they discussed the current state and prospects for further development and strengthening of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Particular attention was paid to increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding the range of goods, as well as intensifying investment cooperation between the business circles of the two countries.
The parties noted the importance of implementing joint projects in the field of agriculture, food and light industry, construction and infrastructure within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation and the newly established Business Council. An agreement was reached on holding consultations between industry representatives of Kazakhstan and Armenia on a regular basis.
Following the meeting, mutual interest in intensifying the Kazakh-Armenian economic partnership was confirmed, and the schedule of bilateral events this year was considered.
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13.03.2026, 09:15 6921
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms were Presented in Stockholm
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Olzhas Suleimenov held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, Kevin Casas-Zamora, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador informed the leadership of IDEA about the current stage of the constitutional reform in the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening the institutional balance, developing the system of checks and balances, and modernizing public administration.
Detailed information was presented on the key areas of the reform, as well as on Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of legal certainty and democratic legitimacy of the adopted changes.
The Secretary-General noted the systemic nature of the ongoing transformations and positively assessed Kazakhstan’s efforts to further develop democratic institutions.
The parties emphasized the importance of continuing professional and expert dialogue in the field of institutional development and electoral processes.
The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere and confirmed the mutual interest in further deepening cooperation.
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12.03.2026, 20:20 52166
The Reforms Being Implemented in Kazakhstan were Supported in the State Assembly of Hungar
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Abzal Saparbekuly and Lajos Olah, the Vice-Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly (Parliament), Deputy Chair of the Hungary-Kazakhstan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, discussed the pressing issues on the bilateral agenda within the framework of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties mentioned the importance of inter-parliamentary ties and highly valued the current dynamics of their development. In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the complex situations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, especially their negative impact on the global economy and energy supply chains.
A. Saparbekuly informed the Vice-Speaker about the Republican referendum to be held in Kazakhstan this Sunday, highlighting the key provisions of the new constitution that will determine the country's fate. In particular, on the future Parliament's name, structure, and powers, as well as theses on reforming socio-political and state power institutions, were presented.
L. Olah, in turn, shared his views on pressing issues on the international agenda and expressed his thoughts on the parliamentary elections to be held in Hungary on April 12.
He mentioned he had reviewed the project of our country's new constitution, praised the public debates held during its preparation and the suggestions made, and expressed his positive intent, calling the upcoming referendum an important and historic stage in Kazakhstan's path to renewal.
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