Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend
Astana takes 1st place in Global Green Finance Index
Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work, FM Tleuberdi
Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work," Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.
Kazakhstan is an attractive country for investing. In 2021 Kazakhstan invited USD 24 bln of foreign direct investment which is 37% more as compared to 2020," the Minister told the press conference.
CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services
Today we have had a constructive dialogue in regards to further cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the multilateral cooperation within the cooperation of the CIS states. We have had a fruitful exchange of views on joining efforts to solve common problems on the foreign economic track," Alikhan Smailov said at the meeting of the CIS Head of Government Council.
For the purpose of deepening trade and economic cooperation in the CIS space, we arrived to a decision to finalize draft agreement on free trade in services of institutions, activities and investments. We expect that it will be signed during our next meeting," the Prime Minister added.
Kazakhstan's investment and business opportunities presented in Malaysia
GE Healthcare considers expanding coop with Kazakhstan
Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed
UAE, Kazakhstan trade exchange amounts to $907 million during past year: Kazakh Ambassador
KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities
Considering that our company is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage projects as part of its energy transition, Chevron’s CCUS experience is very valuable at this stage", said Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy, Investments and Business Development.
