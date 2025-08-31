This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Business Community of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025
Kazakhstan to develop uranium deposits in Jordan
Kazatomprom and Jordan’s Jumco national company will sign today an agreement on cooperation. According to the document, by the end of 2026, a joint venture will be set up, for developing uranium deposits in the territory of Jordan," said Zhakupov in Akorda.
Kazakhstan-XUAR trade hit record $22bln in 2024
Xinjiang is a special region for Kazakhstan: we are neighbors, we share a long border. I see that under your leadership, XUAR develops, its economy grows and new opportunities arise. This inspires us to move forward. Last year, trade turnover with the XUAR surged to $22 billion," Minister Shakkaliyev said.
Government approved forecasts for socio-economic development and the draft budget for 2026-2028
The President instructed to ensure budgetary balance, high-quality planning, and the allocation of financial resources at both the republican and local levels. In this regard, today we reviewed the draft Laws on the volumes of general transfers and the republican budget for 2026-2028. These draft laws have been prepared in accordance with budgetary parameters and are optimal for ensuring the sustainability of public finances. Overall, the budget is balanced and takes into account all strategic initiatives of the Head of State. The volumes of general transfers provide equal conditions for regions in terms of access to basic infrastructure, taking into account the System of Regional Standards. As instructed by the President, the budget remains socially oriented. At the same time, expenditures aimed at stimulating economic growth have been increased. Compared to the current year, they will grow from about 11% to 16% of total expenditures. These include nationwide infrastructure projects, incentive measures, and state support for businesses. These expenditures will positively affect regional development and improve the quality of life of the population," emphasized Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Ministry of Energy on Preparation for the Heating Season: All Repair Works Will Be Completed on Time
Repairs have been completed on 77% of transmission lines, 68% of substations, and 73% of distribution points and transformer substations. For heating networks, repair works include reconstruction and overhaul of 323 km of pipelines. 215 km, or 66%, have already been completed. All repair works will be completed on time," Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured.
As of today, implementation stands at 66%. We request that instructions be given to regional akimats to complete the works already started before the beginning of the heating period," Yerlan Akkenzhenov stressed.
- 20 billion tenge for the construction of heat sources;
- 8.7 billion tenge for repair and reconstruction of heat sources;
- 5.5 billion tenge for repair of heating networks;
- 13.4 billion tenge for budgetary investment projects in heating networks.
In general, coal mining enterprises and KTZ are ready to deliver the required volume of coal to the regions in line with plans. To ensure a stable passage of the upcoming heating season, the Ministry has organized the implementation of all technical and organizational measures. Work on the quality preparation of energy enterprises for the upcoming autumn-winter period will continue," Yerlan Akkenzhenov concluded.
Implementation of the President’s Address in the Energy Sector and Preparation for the Heating Season Reviewed by the Government
The Head of State, in his Address to the Nation, set the task of modernizing the energy infrastructure and public utilities. Given the high level of wear and tear in the energy sector, it is necessary to conduct systematic and high-quality work in preparation for the heating season. Under the ‘Tariff in Exchange for Investment’ program, nearly 377 billion tenge has been allocated this year alone for the repair and modernization of power plants, which is 15% higher than last year. Additionally, about 48 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government Reserve for the repair of heat sources and heating networks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Work has already begun on issuing readiness certificates for energy enterprises. Governors must personally participate in the commissions evaluating readiness for the heating season. It is unacceptable for facilities to operate without readiness certificates. Special attention must be given to energy facilities in the cities of Ridder, Kentau, Ekibastuz, and Aktau. In cases where the heating season begins without readiness certificates, those responsible will be held accountable. I also instruct regional headquarters on the heating season to resume their activities. Energy facilities and networks must be regularly inspected. The heating season must start strictly on schedule, taking into account weather conditions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
3.1 million tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan
According to preliminary data, 2.2 million ha of grain have been harvested, accounting for 13.7% of the total sown area, yielding 3.1 million tons. In addition, 24.4 thousand tons of oilseeds, 525.5 thousand tons of potatoes with an average yield of 239 c/ha, 1.6 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 286 c/ha, and 1.8 million tons of melons and gourds with a yield of 269.9 c/ha have been collected," the ministry said.
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan set to increase trade turnover up to USD 3 bln
